Lumeris Partners With Schmitt-Thompson Clinical Content to Advance Tom™ Symptom-Checking Capability with Evidence-Based Telehealth Triage Guidance

Partnership strengthens AI-powered symptom checking with trusted clinical content to support more consistent patient guidance and care navigation

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., and CHANDLER, Ariz., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumeris, a leader in healthcare technology and services, and Schmitt-Thompson Clinical Content (STCC), the leading provider of telehealth triage guidelines and medical call center decision support information in North America, today announced a partnership to integrate STCC's evidence-based clinical triage content into the symptom-checking capability within Tom™, Lumeris' AI-powered Primary Care as a Service platform.

The partnership represents the next evolution of Tom's ability to help care teams extend access, improve patient engagement and deliver more proactive support for individuals with complex health needs. By incorporating STCC's clinical guidance, Tom's symptom-checking capability provides healthcare organizations with a stronger clinical foundation for helping patients navigate symptoms between primary care visits while supporting more timely, informed interventions.

Patients with chronic conditions and other complex health needs frequently experience new symptoms, medication concerns or health-related questions between scheduled in-person primary care appointments. Without timely guidance from providers, they may delay care or seek treatment in higher-acuity settings that may not be necessary. Tom's symptom-checking capability provides an accessible first point of contact, enabling patients and caregivers to report symptoms, ask health-related questions and receive support through natural, conversational interactions while helping care teams identify individuals who may require additional clinical attention.

The integration of STCC's clinical content strengthens the guidance behind Tom's symptom-checking experience, helping healthcare organizations deliver more standardized, evidence-based responses to symptom-based questions. By combining conversational patient engagement with trusted clinical decision support, organizations can improve consistency across care settings while helping care teams efficiently assess patient needs and determine appropriate next steps.

"One of the biggest challenges in caring for high-risk populations is making sure patients have access to the right support at the right time," said Dr. David Carmouche, chief medical and commercial officer, Lumeris. "This partnership strengthens Tom's role as an active member of the care team by combining conversational patient engagement with trusted clinical guidance. Together, we're helping organizations deliver more consistent symptom assessment, streamline clinical workflows and support safer, more timely interventions."

Following each symptom-checking interaction, Tom generates a structured summary along with recommended prioritization guidance to help care teams quickly assess patient needs and determine the most appropriate next actions. The capability complements clinical workflows rather than replaces them, allowing organizations to extend support beyond traditional care settings while maintaining appropriate clinical oversight.

The partnership further advances Lumeris' vision for Tom as an intelligent extension of the primary care team, combining AI-powered patient engagement, evidence-based clinical guidance and care team workflows to help healthcare organizations improve access, enhance patient experiences and deliver more proactive, coordinated care.

"We're excited to partner with Lumeris to bring our gold-standard clinical triage guidance to the Tom platform," said Patty Maynard, chief operating officer, STCC. "Together, we're enabling healthcare organizations to deliver symptom-checking experiences that combine conversational technology with evidence-based clinical decision support, helping patients receive more consistent guidance while supporting care teams with trusted recommendations they can confidently act on."

About Lumeris

Lumeris is a leader in healthcare technology and services advancing the future of primary care through Tom, its AI-powered Primary Care as a Service platform designed to function as a proactive member of the care team embedded directly in clinical workflows. Tom autonomously supports best next actions that help providers expand capacity, improve patient access, and reduce administrative burden while enabling more personalized, scalable care delivery. Built on more than two decades of primary care and value-based care experience, Tom reflects Lumeris' deep experience supporting health systems and physician organizations nationwide and operating Essence Healthcare, its leading Medicare Advantage plan. Founded in 2010, Lumeris is headquartered in St. Louis and Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company employs more than 1,200 engineers, clinicians, and healthcare specialists. Learn more at Lumeris.com.

About Schmitt-Thompson Clinical Content

Schmitt-Thompson Clinical Content (STCC) is the leading source of telehealth triage guidelines and medical call center decision support information in North America. STCC provides the most comprehensive triage and advice content, spanning the continuum of delivery: After Hours, used by hospitals, health systems and insurance companies and Office Hours, used in practices and clinics. Schmitt-Thompson Clinical Content is the 'gold standard' in telephone triage, offering evidence-based, efficient and time-tested decision support. It is used by more than 400 health systems and health plans and an additional 10,000 physician practices. Learn more: http://www.stcc-triage.com.

SOURCE Lumeris