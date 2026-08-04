TOMY (TAKARATOMY) Wraps Its Biggest U.S. Showcase Yet at Anime Expo 2026

Tens of Thousands of Fans Experience a Century of Japanese "Asobi" Through BEYBLADE X, Licca-chan, and Gacha™

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TOMY Company, Ltd. (TAKARATOMY) concluded a four-day showcase at Anime Expo 2026 (July 2–5), one of the largest anime conventions in North America, welcoming tens of thousands of visitors across its two West Hall booths. Guided by its purpose, "Quality Asobi can inspire and delight the world," TAKARATOMY has spent more than a century delivering moments of excitement and wonder through "Asobi," the Japanese spirit of play. At Anime Expo, fans experienced it firsthand through three brands: BEYBLADE X, a modern evolution of the traditional Japanese spinning top with fan communities around the world; Licca-chan, the iconic fashion doll that entered the North American market this year; and Gacha™, the brand leading Japan's capsule-toy market.

BEYBLADE X, Licca-chan, and Gacha™ at Anime Expo 2026

"To us, 'Asobi' is not only about making great products. It is also about creating opportunities for people to share experiences and build connections together," said Akio Tomiyama, Representative Director, President & CEO, TOMY Company, Ltd. (TAKARATOMY). "With the spread of social media, people today can see what is happening on the other side of the world in real time, and interest in Japanese culture continues to grow. At Anime Expo, we saw the passion of the BEYBLADE X community, fans discovering Japan-born 'Kawaii' culture through Licca-chan, and visitors enjoying the excitement of finding their favorite Gacha items. We will continue taking on new challenges to bring our unique 'Asobi' from Japan to fans of all generations around the world."

Over the four days, each of the group's three brands drew crowds of its own. BEYBLADE X attracted more than 7,000 visitors, including spectators, through its tournament, hands-on sessions, and battle sessions with members of the BEYBLADE development team. Licca-chan drew attention in its first Anime Expo appearance with an exclusive pre-sale of "Licca HATSUNE MIKU" that sold out across all four days, and Gacha offered more than 80 Gacha machines stocked with products from over 80 character brands, bringing Japan's latest capsule toys to fans in North America.

Booth Highlights

BEYBLADE X

Across all four days, the BEYBLADE X booth welcomed more than 7,000 visitors, including spectators.

More than 2,500 people participated in battles through the BEYBLADE X ANIME EXPO CUP 2026, hands-on sessions, mini tournaments, and battle sessions with members of the BEYBLADE development team, creating an energetic atmosphere throughout the event.

The BEYBLADE X ANIME EXPO CUP 2026 was held on Saturday, July 4, with 128 Bladers who registered on a first-come basis. The tournament brought Bladers and passionate spectators together, creating a strong sense of community between the stage and the audience. Kaede Muller was crowned the winner of the tournament and shared: "The BEYBLADE community has spread all over the world, and I think it's one of the greatest communities out there. I've been playing since the 'Bakuten Shoot Beyblade' generation, and the reason I've stuck with it for so long is that competing and practicing alongside my friends is just so much fun."

Beyond the tournament, "Producer Battles" on the booth stage gave fans the chance to challenge members of Japan's BEYBLADE development team, with a constant stream of challengers keeping the area buzzing throughout the event.

Licca-chan

Licca-chan, Japan's iconic doll since 1967, made its Anime Expo debut following the brand's March 2026 entry into the North American market. The booth unveiled the "Hatsune Miku" × "Licca-chan" collaboration, with a limited daily pre-sale of "Licca HATSUNE MIKU" selling out across all four days.

The debut drew longtime doll collectors and first-time fans alike, with visitors consistently citing Licca-chan's distinctly Japanese design and its character collaborations, from Hatsune Miku to Sanrio's My Melody, as the brand's appeal.

Attendees reflected Licca-chan's global reach: fans who grew up with the doll in Japan and India, collectors who discovered the brand through social media ahead of its U.S. launch, and Vocaloid fans drawn in by the Hatsune Miku collaboration, several purchasing across the group's brands in a single visit.

Gacha

Gacha by T-ARTS Company, Ltd., in its second year at the show, welcomed a constant flow of visitors to the "Gacha Galaxy," a space-themed environment of more than 80 Gacha machines featuring over 80 character brands, delivering the "DOKIDOKI WAKUWAKU" (heart-pounding excitement) experience unique to Gacha.

Two interactive attractions let visitors experience the appeal of Gacha firsthand:

At the "Gacha Reactor," turning the giant handle triggered dynamic sound and visual effects, and every participant received an original "Gacha Collection Pouch," a taste of Japan's popular culture of carrying your favorite goods with you in a clear pouch.

At the "Katazun Figure Gacha Machine Photo Spot," visitors posed with a giant figure modeled on the "Katazun" (shoulder-lean) pose, receiving their photo on the spot as both a print and a digital copy.

Together, the three brands presented Asobi as a universal language: quality play that everyone can enjoy, from longtime collectors to the youngest fans.

About TOMY (TAKARATOMY)

Founded in Japan in 1924, TOMY Company, Ltd. (TAKARATOMY) is one of Japan's leading toy and entertainment companies, creating "Asobi" (play) for all ages, and celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2024. Its brands loved across generations include BEYBLADE, Licca-chan, TOMICA, and PLARAIL, and it also designs and develops TRANSFORMERS toys for both the Japanese and global markets. The U.S. subsidiary TOMY International markets its toys and family brands in North America. We believe that the Group's quality Asobi will inspire and delight people around the world.

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SOURCE TOMY Company, Ltd.