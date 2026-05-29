TOMY to Launch First Ultrasaurus Model Featuring Gravity Cannon: ZOIDS "AZ-17DX ULTRA SAURUS GRAVITY CANNON Ver." Set for Late February 2027 Release

TOKYO, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TOMY Company, Ltd., based in Katsushika-ku, Tokyo, has announced that the ZOIDS real moving kit (build-it-yourself motorized toy) "AZ-17DX ULTRA SAURUS GRAVITY CANNON ver." is scheduled to go on sale in late February 2027 via its official online store, "TOMY MALL" ( https://takaratomymall.jp/ ). This product is part of the ADVANCED Zi series, the flagship line within the ZOIDS brand, offered under the high-end hobby label T-SPARK (for ages 15 and up).

Image1: ULTRA SAURUS

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000076/202605259631/_prw_PI1fl_rUOGIepg.jpg

Ultrasaurus, a massive dinosaur first released in 1986, remains an iconic presence within the ZOIDS brand. In the original ZOIDS anime (1999-2000), it drew attention for its anime-original Gravity Cannon. The AZ-17DX ULTRA SAURUS GRAVITY CANNON ver. is the first Ultrasaurus model to feature this weapon, faithfully recreating its appearance from the anime. An AZ-17 ULTRA SAURUS without weaponry will be released simultaneously through electronics retailers, hobby shops, model stores, online shops, and TOMY MALL.

Yoshio Kaiho, Head of Character & Collectibles Division, TOMY Company, Ltd., commented:

"Now in its third year, T-SPARK continues to refine our approach to model design with a playful spirit and has since expanded to 14 series. This fiscal year, we will focus on enhancing the appeal of each series and expanding the lineup.

"The Ultrasaurus has been beloved by ZOIDS fans since its debut in 1986. Now, 40 years later, it has been redesigned with modern technology and equipped with the Gravity Cannon. We will continue to deliver new discoveries and excitement through products with refined articulation and design.

"T-SPARK has also gained strong support from adult fans overseas, particularly in Asia and North America, and global expectations continue to grow. In addition to exhibiting at international hobby events, we plan to further strengthen communication with customers through pop-up events and the launch of our first standalone brand store in Hong Kong."

New Product Information: ZOIDS, TRANSFORMERS, and TOYRISE

- AZ-17DX ULTRA SAURUS GRAVITY CANNON ver.

When equipped with the Gravity Cannon, it reaches one of the largest sizes in the series, measuring 721 mm long, 379 mm high, and 392 mm wide, while still delivering dynamic movement.

Image2: Firing scene from the animated series

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000076/202605259631/_prw_PI2fl_L6njKvK4.png

Developer Comment:

"To meet the expectations of ZOIDS anime fans, we took on the challenge of creating an Ultrasaurus equipped with the Gravity Cannon. The entire sequence, from loading to firing*, is reproduced using gear-driven mechanisms, with a focus on stability and powerful motion. We hope you enjoy this ZOIDS, the largest ever in both size and features."

*The firing motion is realistically recreated but the shells are not actually fired.

Release: Late February 2027 / Pre-orders open: Early July 2026

Copyright: (C) TOMY (C) ShoPro

Availability: TOMY MALL only

- TRANSFORMERS OVERGEAR Optimus Prime

Features a realistic, real-world-inspired vehicle mode and a highly detailed robot mode.

Image3: OVERGEAR Optimus Prime

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000076/202605259631/_prw_PI6fl_05QQEa6M.jpg

Developer Comment:

"This OVERGEAR Optimus Prime transforms into a tank transporter. We focused on the mechanical silhouette created by its nine rear wheels, as well as the strong, rugged presence they give the robot mode."

Release: Spring 2027 / Pre-orders begin: June 2026

Copyright: (C) TOMY

TOYRISE: Bringing a wide range of IP and content to life

- Bringing to market a new Getter Robo character merchandising project conceived under the premise of "what if the toys had existed first"

- Key mecha from the anime Brave Series: Fire Dagwon and ChoRyujin

- Key mecha from the anime Eldran Series: Raijin-Oh

Image4: Brave Series color references -- Fire Dagwon (left) / Choryujin (center)

Eldran Series color references -- Raijin-Oh (right):

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000076/202605259631/_prw_PI7fl_h3q36QVx.jpg

Image5: Force Getter Robo product image

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000076/202605259631/_prw_PI5fl_843aDg4a.jpg

Copyright: (C) Go Nagai -- Ken Ishikawa / Dynamic Planning

General Information for TRANSFORMERS and TOYRISE

Recommended age: 15 and up

Availability: Electronics retailers, hobby shops, model stores, online stores, and the official online store, TOMY MALL, among others

T-SPARK Opens First Brand Store in Hong Kong

Expanding Opportunities to Experience the Brand Globally

T-SPARK opened its first standalone brand store, "T-SPARK ZONE HONGKONG," in Hong Kong on May 1, 2026. The brand is actively expanding overseas, particularly in Asia and North America. Hong Kong has been a key market since launch, with T-SPARK exhibiting at Animation-Comic-Game Hong Kong, one of the region's largest events, for two consecutive years starting in 2024. The store gives hobby fans in Hong Kong the opportunity to see and experience T-SPARK products firsthand and engage with the brand in a physical space.

Store Information

Store name: T-SPARK ZONE HONGKONG

Business hours: 11:00-20:00 (Hong Kong local time)

Location: Shop No. 02, Level 9, Langham Place, 8 Argyle Street, Mong Kok, Kowloon

Official website: https://www.takaratomy.co.jp/products/tsparkofficial/tspark_zone_HongKong/

*Product images in this release are for illustrative purposes only. Final specifications, shape, and coloring may differ.

About T-SPARK:

"T-SPARK" is the unified brand for hobby products for adults developed by TOMY Company, symbolizing innovation and sophisticated adventure. Leveraging TOMY Company's expertise in "transformation," "combination" and "articulation" -- the features that have attracted hobby lovers -- T-SPARK offers a diverse and engaging hobby experience.

Official T-SPARK website: https://www.takaratomy.co.jp/products/tsparkofficial/

SOURCE TOMY Company, Ltd.