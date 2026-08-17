TONY MARCHBANKS JOINS SOUTHERN LAND COMPANY AS NATIONAL PRESIDENT OF HOMEBUILDING

Veteran homebuilding executive joins SLC to lead growing homebuilding platform across three states – Tennessee, Texas, and Colorado

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nashville-based Southern Land Company, a vertically integrated, national real estate developer of award-winning master-planned and mixed-use communities, today announced the appointment of Tony Marchbanks as National President, Homebuilding. Marchbanks will be based in Southern Land Company's Plano, Texas office, and will lead the company's growing homebuilding platform as it continues to expand its master-planned communities across the country.

Tony Marchbanks, Southern Land Company National President, Homebuilding

The appointment comes as Southern Land Company's current master-planned portfolio has four active master-planned communities in Tennessee, Colorado, and Texas, with more than 5,000 lots under ownership and development. Marchbanks joins Southern Land Company with a track record of scaling homebuilding operations known for architectural detail and craftsmanship, and will strengthen the company's leadership across land development, construction, purchasing, sales, and architecture.

"I am thrilled to welcome Tony Marchbanks to Southern Land Company as National President, Homebuilding," said Tim Downey, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Southern Land Company. "Homebuilding and community development are foundational to our story, and we look forward to scaling our master-planned portfolio under Tony's seasoned leadership. His proven record of building high-performing teams and accelerating successful operations is critical to our continued growth.

"Tony's in-depth experience and dedication to excellence align with our approach to creating thoughtfully planned communities," said Brian Sewell, President and Chief Operating Officer, Southern Land Company. "His commitment is reflected in more than three decades with the same company, where he gained a deep understanding of the tenets of great homebuilding. As a longtime leader in Texas' construction industry, Tony has the expertise and leadership skills necessary to advance our national homebuilding pipeline in our current communities—including those in the Lone Star State—and newer markets. We are excited to welcome him to the team."

Marchbanks brings 34 years of homebuilding experience, all of which was with Highland Homes. Having joined immediately after college, he learned the business and industry from the ground up until his most recent role as President and Chief Operating Officer. During his tenure, he played a key role in scaling the business and expanding its presence across major Texas markets. He launched Highland Homes' Houston market from the ground up, growing it to 1,000 homes annually, and later led statewide operations producing more than 4,000 luxury homes each year.

Marchbanks joins Southern Land at a pivotal time of growth as the company focuses on enhancing and expanding the master-planned community experience, including its latest investment opportunities in Dripping Springs, Texas and Erie, Colorado, as well as advancing a new investment opportunity currently in due diligence in North Carolina.

"I'm excited to join Southern Land Company and help build on the momentum it has created in developing award-winning master-planned communities," said Marchbanks. "Southern Land's commitment to creating distinctive communities and delivering a comprehensive approach to development is a tremendous opportunity. I believe that nurturing talent and prioritizing the customer experience drives lasting success, and I look forward to bringing that same philosophy to Southern Land's rich traditions as we grow the company's homebuilding portfolio."

Marchbanks earned a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management from the University of Oklahoma and completed Stanford University's Executive Development Program in 2025.

Southern Land Company's Texas Portfolio

Southern Land Company has been developing single-family and multifamily properties in the Lone Star State since 2006. Its growing Texas portfolio includes multiple active communities across the state, including:

Tucker Hill, a single-family community in McKinney established in 2008;

Deco 969, a 27-story luxury mixed-use community in Downtown Fort Worth that opened in 2024;

2811 Kirby Drive, a nearly one-million square-foot commercial and residential development in Upper Kirby, Houston that broke ground earlier this year

Lunaroya, an emerging, intimate 86-homesite ultra-luxury, single-family community in Dripping Springs that will feature ranch-style homes.

In addition, Southern Land Company has also developed, operated, and sold several other mixed-use and multifamily communities in Texas, including:

The Lofts at Watters Creek in Allen;

Arthouse in Keller;

Junction 15 in Plano;

Morada Plano in Plano; and

Novē at Knox in Dallas.

In addition to the development of Lunaroya in Texas Hill Country, Southern Land Company's national roster of active master-planned communities in development includes:

Westhaven, Southern Land Company's flagship master-planned community in Franklin, Tennessee that will feature 3,500 homes upon estimated completion in 2031;

Westerly, an 800-acre master-planned community with 3,100 homes planned in Erie, Colorado;

Fairington, a master-planned community introducing more than 700 homes to Nolensville, Tennessee; and

Mare Island, a large-scale revitalized mixed-use community with housing, entertainment, hospitality, and business opportunities on a historic peninsula in Vallejo, California.

Statements regarding plans, services, features, facilities, and square footage are subject to change without notice. Renderings, images, and descriptions are for illustrative purposes only and may not reflect final construction or design.

About Southern Land Company

Southern Land Company is a full-service, national real estate developer that has been reimagining the industry since 1986. Rooted in the belief that visionary design and community cultivation are at the heart of every successful development, the company brings extraordinary living spaces and experiences within reach through master-planned, single-family, multifamily, mixed-use, and hospitality developments, all created by a diverse team of industry-leading, in-house experts. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Southern Land Company has market-leading projects in eight additional states, including New York, California, Texas, Colorado, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Nevada. Southern Land Company's current project pipeline is valued at $8 billion. To learn more, visit www.southernland.com.

SOURCE SOUTHERN LAND COMPANY LLC