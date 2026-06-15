Top High School Anatomy Teams Compete at the 2026 National Anatomage Tournament

Throughout the school year, thousands of students from across the United States competed in regional and state qualifying tournaments. Many participants represented anatomy, physiology, and healthcare pathway programs, applying their classroom knowledge in a competitive environment that rewards both academic excellence and teamwork. Working in groups of three to four, students navigated digital cadavers to locate and identify anatomical structures in pursuit of a spot at the national championship event. This year saw more than 8,000 students representing over 2,000 teams participate in tournaments nationwide, with only the top 40 teams able to advance to the National Anatomage Tournament, earning the opportunity to compete for the title of National Anatomy Champion as well as scholarship awards for members of the top 4 teams.

The winners:

1st place: Arcadia High School, Second Pulse from Arcadia, CA

2nd place: Issaquah High School, Griffins from Issaquah, WA

3rd place: Francis Tuttle Technology Center, Peters' Poodles from Oklahoma City, OK

4th place: Newport Senior High School, Teletubbies from Bellevue, WA

The National Anatomage Tournament is designed to celebrate academic achievement while creating an engaging experience for students, educators, and families. Students demonstrated their remarkable dedication, anatomy knowledge, and teamwork, cheered on by their parents and teachers through a series of exciting head-to-head elimination matchups. Success in the tournament reflects not only a strong foundation in anatomy and physiology, but also advanced problem-solving abilities, communication skills, and a passion for healthcare education. Through innovative technology and fun competition, the National Anatomage Tournament continues to inspire the next generation of future healthcare professionals and scientific leaders.

To learn more about the tournament and how to qualify for next year's competition, visit the Anatomage Tournament website.

About Anatomage

Anatomage is a market leader in medical imaging and education technology, transforming traditional learning through continuous innovation. With an ecosystem of medical imaging software and hardware, the company delivers world-class anatomy and physiology content at the highest level of accuracy. Anatomage is committed to enhancing its technologies to transform standard anatomy learning, medical diagnosis, treatment planning, as well as revolutionize science education.

Media Contact:

Dr. Jack Choi

CEO, Anatomage Inc.

Phone: 1-408-885-1474

Email: [email protected]

www.anatomage.com

SOURCE Anatomage Inc.