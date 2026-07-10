Anatomage Inc. Announces Recipients of the 2026 Anatomage Teacher Awards

This year's award recipients were selected for their dedication to advancing anatomy and science education through innovation, engagement, and student success. Nominees were evaluated on how they integrate Anatomage technology into their curriculum, the creative ways they enhance learning experiences, and the measurable impact their teaching has on students inside and outside the classroom.

After a thorough review process, a panel of judges has selected the following teachers as this year's honorees:

For the Outstanding Teacher Award, which recognizes teachers who have made a significant impact on their students, school, and community through exemplary classroom teaching, demonstrating excellence in anatomy, science, and medical education, and using innovative Anatomage techniques:

High School Category Winner: Christopher White, Teacher, Director of Sports Health and Safety, Brophy College Preparatory

Undergraduate Category Winner: Brian Spence, MSRS, RT(R)(ARRT), Radiologic Technology Program Director, Tarrant County College

Graduate/Postgraduate Category Winner: Jennifer Savage Burgett, Ph.D., LAT, ATC, Coordinator of Clinical Education, Jacksonville State University

For the Trailblazer Award, which honors a teacher who utilizes Anatomage technology in a unique and groundbreaking way to enhance learning and motivate students:

Winner: Amir Meraban, Lead Instructor for Surgical Anatomy Laboratory, UC San Diego School of Medicine

Each award recipient will receive a $1,000 cash prize, a commemorative trophy and certificate, and a complimentary registration to the 2026 Anatomage Conference, where leading educators and healthcare professionals gather to connect, share ideas, and discover the latest technological advancements that are shaping healthcare and education.

The Anatomage Teacher Awards celebrate educators who are framing the future of science and healthcare education through excellence in teaching. By recognizing these exceptional instructors, Anatomage continues its commitment to empowering educators, fostering innovation, and elevating medical education for learners around the world.

About Anatomage

Anatomage is a market leader in medical imaging and education technology, transforming traditional learning through continuous innovation. With an ecosystem of medical imaging software and hardware, the company delivers world-class anatomy and physiology content at the highest level of accuracy. Anatomage is committed to enhancing its technologies to transform standard anatomy learning, medical diagnosis, treatment planning, as well as revolutionize science education.

Media Contact:

Dr. Jack Choi

CEO, Anatomage Inc.

Phone: 1-408-885-1474

Email: [email protected]

www.anatomage.com

SOURCE Anatomage Inc.