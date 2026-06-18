TOP SEEDZ ANNOUNCES LARGEST EXPANSION IN COMPANY HISTORY, DOUBLING PRODUCTION CAPACITY AND INTRODUCING NEW SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Seedz, the Buffalo-based maker of organic, seed-powered snacks, is announcing the largest expansion in company history, doubling production capacity, introducing a sustainable new packaging format, and expanding its award-winning cracker lineup with two new flavors.

What once took us a year, we can now do twice over in a day. Post this Top Seedz New Sustainable Pouch Packaging

The company has installed a second production line and nine additional ovens, increasing production from approximately 16,000 cracker packages per day to as many as 32,000 packages daily. The milestone is especially meaningful for Founder and CEO Rebecca Brady, who produced approximately 16,000 boxes during Top Seedz's entire first year in business. Today, the company is positioned to manufacture nearly twice that amount in a single production day.

Top Seedz is also transitioning its flagship 5-ounce crackers from traditional clamshell packaging to new resealable pouches made with post-consumer recycled (PCR) material. The new packaging delivers improved sustainability, enhanced freshness, longer shelf life, superior barrier protection, and greater convenience for consumers while helping preserve the signature crunch that defines the brand.

To meet rapidly growing demand across retail, e-commerce, and foodservice channels, Top Seedz has invested in expanded baking capacity and upgraded production infrastructure. Growing demand from retailers, foodservice partners, and consumers seeking clean-label, nutrient-dense snacks has fueled the company's continued growth and positioned it for further national expansion.

The company recently expanded its cracker lineup with the launch of two new flavors, Black Pepper & Turmeric and Salt-Free, further growing its portfolio of organic, gluten-free, seed-powered snacks. Since their release, both flavors have been enthusiastically received by customers, who have embraced the bold flavor profile of Black Pepper & Turmeric and the versatility of the Salt-Free option.

Top Seedz has also expanded its packaging capabilities with new equipment, including flow-wrap technology for its .75 oz snack pack format, further enhancing manufacturing efficiency and supporting future growth.

"This is an exciting milestone for Top Seedz as we continue to invest in the future of our brand and our customers," said Rebecca Brady, Founder and CEO of Top Seedz. "In our first year of business, I personally made approximately 16,000 boxes of crackers over the course of an entire year. Today, with our new production line and expanded baking capacity, we'll be able to produce roughly twice that amount in a single day. What once took us a year, we can now do twice over in a day. Our new packaging better reflects the premium quality of what's inside while making our products more convenient for consumers. Combined with new flavor innovations and significantly increased production capacity, we're well positioned to support our growing direct-to-consumer business, expand our foodservice offerings, and partner with more retailers looking for better-for-you, delicious products that today's consumers are actively seeking."

"Over the past year, our team has focused on building the infrastructure needed for long-term growth without compromising the quality that defines Top Seedz," said William Brady, Chief Operating Officer of Top Seedz. "By doubling our production capacity, adding a second production line, expanding our baking capabilities with additional ovens, and upgrading our packaging operations, we've created the flexibility to meet increasing demand across retail, foodservice, and e-commerce channels. These investments ensure we're ready for the next stage of growth while continuing to deliver the exceptional quality, freshness, and craftsmanship our customers expect."

About Top Seedz

Founded in 2017 by Rebecca Brady in Buffalo, NY, Top Seedz is a women-owned business making gourmet, seed-based, organic, gluten-free, and vegan snacks. Top Seedz uses certified organic and kosher ingredients to make a range of crackers, roasted seeds, and a convenient bake-at-home Cracker Mix. Available online and in grocery stores nationwide. For more information, please visit www.topseedz.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:Rebecca Brady, Founder and CEO, [email protected], 716-380-2612, Top Seedz, 101 Oak St. Buffalo, NY 14203

SOURCE Top Seedz LLC