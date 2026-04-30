Top Seedz Kicks Off Q1 2026 with Strong Momentum and Key Channel Wins

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Seedz, the fast-growing better-for-you snack brand known for its nutrient-dense, seed-based crackers, is off to a powerful start in 2026. The company has expanded its presence across major wholesale retail partners, secured repeat business with a key club retailer, and entered the foodservice channel for the first time—marking a significant milestone in its growth trajectory.

New partnership with Greenfield Natural Meat Co. This collaboration introduces a protein-forward snack kit featuring 20g of protein and 7g of fiber, thoughtfully combining sustainably raised meat, premium cheese, fava beans, and, of course, Top Seedz’s signature crackers.

In Q1 2026, Top Seedz successfully grew its footprint with leading retailers including Harris Teeter and The Fresh Market, strengthening its position in the competitive natural foods space. The company also completed its second delivery to Costco in Northern California, reinforcing strong performance and continued demand within the club channel.

Additionally, Top Seedz is proud to announce its first entry into the foodservice channel through a new partnership with Greenfield Natural Meat Co.. This collaboration introduces a protein-forward snack kit featuring 20g of protein and 7g of fiber, thoughtfully combining sustainably raised meat, premium cheese, fava beans, and, of course, Top Seedz's signature crackers. The offering reflects growing consumer demand for convenient, nutrient-dense snack options that deliver on both taste and functionality.

"We've started 2026 with real momentum," said Rebecca Brady, Founder and CEO of Top Seedz. "Expanding with incredible retail partners, seeing repeat success with Costco, and stepping into foodservice for the first time are big wins for our team. It reflects not only the strength of our product but also the growing demand for nutritious, great-tasting snacks."

Top Seedz continues to build on its mission to create wholesome, delicious products while fostering a purpose-driven workplace. With a diverse team and a commitment to quality and innovation, the company is poised for continued growth throughout 2026.

About Top Seedz:

Founded in 2017, Top Seedz is a woman-owned snack company crafting organic seed crackers, roasted seeds, and mixes made with simple, wholesome ingredients. Based in Buffalo, NY, Top Seedz is dedicated to supporting healthy lifestyles and empowering a diverse workforce, with nearly 80% of its team made up of minorities.

About Greenfield Natural Meat Co.:

Greenfield Natural Meat Co. is committed to producing meat raised without antibiotics or added hormones, with a focus on responsible farming practices and high-quality ingredients.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Rebecca Brady

716.380.2612

[email protected]

SOURCE Top Seedz LLC