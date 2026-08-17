Top-Tier Orthopedic Care Lands in Watkinsville, Ga: Arch Orthopedic & Spine's New Grand Opening

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Watkinsville welcomes Arch Orthopedic and Spine and 26 Foot and Ankle's newest medical facility. Community members, patients, and local leaders are invited to celebrate the milestone during a public grand opening event and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, August 21, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

Arch Orthopedic and Spine Doctors Arch Orthopedic and Spine New Location

Located at 1470 CAAP Dr., Bldg. 100, the new facility marks the practice's expansion to three regional locations, joining existing offices in Loganville and Lake Oconee (Greensboro). Arch Orthopedic & Spine specializes in patient-centered orthopedic, spine, and podiatric care tailored to help patients move, feel, and live better.

Grand Opening Event Details

Date: Friday, August 21

Friday, August 21 Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Location: 1470 CAAP Dr., Bldg. 100, Watkinsville, GA 30677

1470 CAAP Dr., Bldg. 100, Watkinsville, GA 30677 Highlights: Official ribbon-cutting ceremony, light refreshments, finger foods, and a meet-and-greet with providers and clinical staff

Official ribbon-cutting ceremony, light refreshments, finger foods, and a meet-and-greet with providers and clinical staff RSVP: Public attendance is welcomed; guests are encouraged to RSVP online ahead of the event at the following link: http://email.archorthospine.com/t/y-i-fwllz-l-t/

The Watkinsville location offers a full spectrum of specialized care, including spine care, minimally invasive surgical options, orthopedic injections, osteoporosis care, innovative weight loss support, and complete foot and ankle treatments.

"Our goal is to deliver personalized, compassionate care that respects each patient's unique needs," said the leadership team at Arch Orthopedic and Spine. "Opening our doors in Watkinsville allows us to bring high-caliber care closer to home for patients throughout the region."

About Arch Orthopedic and Spine

Led by Dr. Ashford and Dr. Callaway, Arch Orthopedic and Spine provide comprehensive orthopedic, spine, and podiatric care across Northeast Georgia. The team is committed to providing personalized care by listening attentively to each patient's needs and respecting their individual preferences. Arch Orthopedic & Spine employs advanced, evidence-based treatments to promote optimal recovery and long-term health. Treatment plans are carefully tailored to address the specific concerns of every patient, ensuring a comprehensive and customized approach.

Media & Patient Contact

William Ashford

706-389-8941

[email protected]

SOURCE Arch Orthopedic and Spine