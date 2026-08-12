TopDawg Expands Multi-Channel Dropshipping Platform with BigCommerce and TikTok Shop Integrations

TopDawg adds BigCommerce and TikTok Shop to its growing lineup of eCommerce, marketplace, and social commerce integrations, giving retailers more ways to sell products from verified U.S.-based suppliers.

Key Highlights

TopDawg adds BigCommerce and TikTok Shop integrations to its multi-channel dropshipping platform

New integrations expand TopDawg's lineup, which already includes Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Shopify, and WooCommerce

Retailers can access U.S.-based suppliers, wholesale products, real-time inventory syncing, and automated fulfillment tools

BigCommerce expands TopDawg's reach with scalable eCommerce stores and growing online brands

TikTok Shop gives retailers access to one of the fastest-growing social commerce channels

The expansion strengthens TopDawg's position as a leading U.S.-based dropshipping platform for multi-channel eCommerce

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TopDawg, a leading U.S.-based dropshipping platform, wholesale supplier network, and eCommerce automation solution, today announced the addition of BigCommerce and TikTok Shop integrations to its expanding multi-channel dropshipping platform.

The new integrations give online retailers more ways to sell products across major eCommerce platforms, marketplaces, and emerging social commerce channels while helping suppliers expand product distribution through a centralized technology platform.

TopDawg expands its multi-channel dropshipping platform with new BigCommerce and TikTok Shop integrations, giving online retailers more ways to connect with verified U.S.-based suppliers, automate operations, and sell across leading eCommerce marketplaces and social commerce channels.

BigCommerce and TikTok Shop now join TopDawg's growing lineup of supported sales channels, which includes Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Shopify, and WooCommerce. Together, these integrations help retailers simplify product sourcing, listing management, inventory updates, order routing, and fulfillment across multiple online selling platforms.

"Retailers today need more than access to products — they need automation, reliable fulfillment, and the ability to sell wherever their customers are shopping," said Darren DeFeo, CEO of TopDawg. "By adding BigCommerce and TikTok Shop, TopDawg is giving retailers more flexibility to grow across traditional eCommerce stores, major marketplaces, and fast-growing social commerce channels."

The expansion reflects TopDawg's continued investment in building a more complete multi-channel dropshipping platform for retailers who want to scale without holding inventory, managing warehouses, or relying on manual fulfillment workflows.

Expanding Multi-Channel Selling for Online Retailers

As eCommerce continues to evolve, retailers are increasingly selling across multiple channels instead of relying on a single storefront or marketplace. A retailer may use Shopify or BigCommerce for a branded online store, Amazon or Walmart for marketplace visibility, or eBay for additional product exposure, and TikTok Shop for social commerce discovery.

TopDawg's integration strategy is designed to support this shift by giving retailers access to a centralized platform where they can discover wholesale products, sync product data, manage inventory visibility, and streamline order fulfillment across supported channels.

With the addition of BigCommerce and TikTok Shop, TopDawg now gives retailers more flexibility to build businesses around the platforms that best fit their customers, product categories, and growth strategy.

Retailers can start a dropshipping business with TopDawg by creating an account, exploring available wholesale products, connecting a supported selling channel, and choosing the plan that fits their business needs.

Why BigCommerce Matters for Dropshipping Retailers

BigCommerce is widely used by growing eCommerce brands that need scalable online store functionality, flexible catalog management, and strong selling tools. By adding BigCommerce integration, TopDawg gives retailers another powerful option for building and managing an online store connected to a U.S.-based supplier network.

The BigCommerce integration helps retailers reduce manual work by supporting more streamlined product syncing, inventory management, and order workflows. For businesses already using BigCommerce, this makes it easier to access TopDawg's catalog of wholesale products from verified U.S.-based suppliers without building custom supplier connections from scratch.

For retailers comparing eCommerce platforms, the BigCommerce addition also expands the ways they can use TopDawg beyond existing integrations with Shopify, WooCommerce, Amazon, Walmart, and eBay.

TikTok Shop Adds a Social Commerce Growth Channel

The addition of TikTok Shop reflects the growing importance of social commerce in online retail. Consumers are increasingly discovering products through short-form video, creator content, live shopping, and social recommendations. TikTok Shop gives retailers a way to meet shoppers closer to the point of discovery while building product visibility through social engagement.

By adding TikTok Shop integration, TopDawg helps retailers position products in a fast-growing commerce environment while still benefiting from domestic fulfillment, supplier-backed product sourcing, and platform-based automation.

"Social commerce is becoming an important part of the retail landscape," DeFeo added. "TikTok Shop gives retailers another opportunity to reach customers in a more discovery-driven environment, and TopDawg's role is to help make that selling process easier, more reliable, and more scalable."

Retailers interested in selling through social commerce can explore TopDawg's wholesale dropshipping platform and review available integrations as they prepare their selling strategy.

Supporting U.S.-Based Dropshipping and Faster Fulfillment

TopDawg's platform is built around a network of verified U.S.-based suppliers, helping retailers reduce many of the challenges associated with overseas sourcing, long shipping times, customs delays, and inconsistent fulfillment.

By working with suppliers that ship from U.S.-based warehouses and distribution centers, TopDawg helps retailers offer a more reliable fulfillment experience for domestic customers. This is especially important as shoppers increasingly expect faster shipping, accurate tracking, and better post-purchase communication.

TopDawg's domestic supplier model supports retailers looking for:

Faster U.S. shipping compared to many overseas sourcing models

Real-time inventory updates through supported integrations

Automated order routing and fulfillment workflows

Access to wholesale products across multiple retail categories

Reduced operational complexity when selling across multiple channels

More reliable fulfillment infrastructure for long-term eCommerce growth

The company's expansion into additional integrations strengthens its ability to support retailers who want to build scalable businesses using U.S.-based dropshipping suppliers and automated eCommerce workflows.

Helping Suppliers Reach More Online Sellers

The integration expansion also benefits suppliers. By connecting with TopDawg, suppliers can make their products available to retailers selling across a growing list of marketplaces, eCommerce platforms, and social commerce channels.

Instead of managing separate integrations, retailer relationships, data feeds, and order workflows across every channel individually, suppliers can use TopDawg as a centralized distribution partner. This helps suppliers expand online reach while maintaining more efficient catalog management and fulfillment operations.

Suppliers interested in expanding distribution can learn more about becoming a TopDawg supplier partner.

Built for Retailers Who Want Automation and Scale

TopDawg is designed to help retailers move beyond manual dropshipping workflows. Rather than downloading spreadsheets, manually updating inventory, and processing orders one at a time, retailers can use TopDawg's supported integrations to streamline key parts of the eCommerce operation.

Depending on the sales channel and account setup, TopDawg helps retailers:

Sync products to supported stores and marketplaces

Maintain more accurate product and inventory data

Route orders through TopDawg's fulfillment workflow

Receive tracking updates from suppliers

Manage multiple sales channels from a more centralized platform

Reduce time spent on manual product and order management

For retailers looking to compare options, TopDawg offers a platform built around U.S.-based suppliers, domestic fulfillment, and multi-channel automation.

Explore how TopDawg helps retailers automate dropshipping operations across leading eCommerce platforms and marketplaces.

Positioned for the Future of eCommerce

The launch of BigCommerce and TikTok Shop integrations reflects TopDawg's broader vision for the future of dropshipping: a more connected, automated, and domestic-first eCommerce infrastructure that supports retailers and suppliers across multiple channels.

As online selling becomes more fragmented across branded stores, marketplaces, and social commerce platforms, retailers need technology that helps them manage product sourcing, inventory, fulfillment, and tracking from one place.

TopDawg's expanding integration lineup positions the company to support this next phase of eCommerce growth.

"We believe the future of dropshipping will be defined by domestic fulfillment, real-time automation, and multi-channel selling," said DeFeo. "BigCommerce and TikTok Shop are important additions because they give retailers more ways to reach customers while continuing to rely on TopDawg's supplier network and automation tools."

About TopDawg

TopDawg is a U.S.-based wholesale dropshipping and eCommerce automation platform founded in 2004. The company connects online retailers with verified U.S.-based suppliers and helps automate product sourcing, inventory syncing, order routing, and fulfillment across supported eCommerce platforms and marketplaces.

TopDawg supports retailers selling through leading channels including Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Shopify, WooCommerce, BigCommerce, and TikTok Shop. The platform helps retailers scale without holding inventory while giving suppliers expanded access to online sellers across multiple sales channels.

For more information, visit www.TopDawg.com.

Press Contact

TopDawg

Media Relations

Phone: 954-251-3176

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.TopDawg.com

SOURCE TopDawg