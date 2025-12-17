TopDawg Joins the Amazon Service Provider Network with New U.S. Dropshipping Integration

Accepted into the Amazon Service Provider Network, TopDawg launches a new U.S.-based dropshipping integration built for compliant, automated growth.

Key Highlights

TopDawg is now listed in the Amazon Service Provider Network (SPN)





New Amazon integration supports U.S.-based dropshipping and domestic fulfillment





Built for sellers focused on automation, compliance, and faster delivery





Helps reduce reliance on overseas suppliers, long shipping times, and manual workflows

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TopDawg, a leading U.S.-based wholesale dropshipping and ecommerce automation platform, today announced that it has been accepted into the Amazon Service Provider Network (SPN) and has launched a new Amazon dropshipping integration designed to help sellers scale their businesses using verified U.S. suppliers and domestic fulfillment.

Acceptance into the Amazon Service Provider Network signifies that TopDawg meets Amazon's standards for technical capability, operational reliability, and marketplace compliance. The new integration enables Amazon sellers to connect their selling accounts with TopDawg's automation platform, streamlining product sourcing, inventory management, order processing, and fulfillment through U.S.-based suppliers.

"For sellers building serious, long-term businesses on Amazon, infrastructure matters," said Darren DeFeo, CEO of TopDawg. "Being listed in the Amazon Service Provider Network reflects our focus on compliance, automation, and domestic supply chains. This integration gives sellers a more reliable way to grow without depending on overseas suppliers or fragmented tools."

Amazon sellers interested in leveraging U.S.-based dropshipping and automation can learn more or get started by visiting the TopDawg Amazon Integration Page.

Designed for Amazon Sellers Focused on Speed and Compliance

TopDawg's Amazon integration is built specifically for sellers seeking to operate within Amazon's guidelines while improving delivery speed, operational accuracy, and scalability. Through the integration, sellers can:

Access a large catalog of products from verified U.S. suppliers

Automatically sync inventory levels and product data

Route Amazon orders directly to suppliers for fulfillment

Receive carrier tracking that flows back into seller workflows

Reduce manual work and operational friction across the order lifecycle

By prioritizing domestic fulfillment, the platform helps sellers meet rising consumer expectations for faster delivery while minimizing risks tied to international shipping delays, customs issues, and tariff exposure.

Supporting the Shift Toward U.S.-Based Dropshipping

The ecommerce landscape is undergoing a significant shift as sellers move away from overseas sourcing models in favor of faster, more reliable domestic supply chains. Increased scrutiny of cross-border shipping, longer delivery times, and operational complexity have accelerated demand for U.S.-based dropshipping solutions.

Internal platform data shows a 42% year-over-year increase in retailers joining TopDawg specifically for its U.S.-only dropshipping model, with faster delivery times and fewer support-related order issues reported as a result.

"We're seeing a clear shift in how ecommerce businesses think about fulfillment," DeFeo added. "Sellers want speed, predictability, and systems they can trust. Our Amazon integration is designed to support that shift by giving sellers modern automation built on U.S.-based infrastructure."

TopDawg's Amazon integration supports this transition by providing sellers with an automated, U.S.-focused foundation that scales alongside their businesses.

A Proven Platform for Retailers and Suppliers

Founded in 2004, TopDawg connects thousands of verified U.S. suppliers with tens of thousands of online retailers, offering a technology-driven ecosystem that automates product sourcing, inventory syncing, order routing, and fulfillment. Suppliers benefit from expanded online distribution without managing individual retailers, while sellers gain access to scalable automation without holding inventory.

TopDawg supports multiple ecommerce platforms and marketplaces and continues to invest in integrations that simplify operations and unlock new growth opportunities for retailers.

Expanding Infrastructure for Modern Ecommerce

With its inclusion in the Amazon Service Provider Network, TopDawg strengthens its position as a trusted infrastructure provider for ecommerce sellers seeking compliant, U.S.-based dropshipping solutions. The company plans to continue expanding its automation capabilities and platform integrations to support sellers operating across multiple channels.

"This milestone reinforces our long-term vision," said DeFeo. "We're building infrastructure for the next generation of ecommerce — infrastructure that prioritizes compliance, automation, and domestic fulfillment."

About TopDawg

TopDawg is a U.S.-based wholesale dropshipping and ecommerce automation platform founded in 2004. The company connects verified U.S. suppliers with online retailers through technology that automates product sourcing, inventory syncing, order routing, and fulfillment. TopDawg supports leading ecommerce platforms and marketplaces and helps retailers scale efficiently using domestic supply chains.

For more information, visit https://www.topdawg.com

