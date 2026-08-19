TopHat Security, Inc. Announces Series A Financing Led by Landolt Securities to Accelerate OT and AI Infrastructure Security

Investment will support the expansion of O-RANGE and TopHat Security's enterprise cybersecurity portfolio for government and critical infrastructure

ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TopHat Security, Inc., a provider of purpose-built cybersecurity solutions for operational technology, critical infrastructure, government, and artificial intelligence environments, today announced its Series A financing led by Landolt Securities, Inc. Landolt served as the lead investor and placement agent for the financing.

The investment will help TopHat Security advance its enterprise product portfolio, expand customer delivery, and achieve key growth milestones as the company addresses the next generation of threats targeting U.S. government agencies and critical infrastructure operators.

TopHat Security, Inc. announces Series A financing led by Landolt Securities Post this

TopHat Security's flagship OT security solution is O-RANGE™, an operational technology range and emulation platform designed to complement and integrate with existing OT security solutions. O-RANGE enables organizations to construct high-fidelity digital twins of plants, industrial systems, and other OT environments—including their assets, network relationships, firmware, software, control systems, and physical processes.

Within this secure virtual environment, asset owners and security teams can model attack paths, investigate vulnerabilities, rehearse cyber kill chains, evaluate proposed remediations, and test the operational resilience of their facilities without introducing unnecessary risk to production systems.

"Critical infrastructure organizations are receiving more vulnerability information than ever, but they often lack a safe and practical way to understand what those vulnerabilities mean to their actual operations," said Matt Caldwell, Founder and CEO of TopHat Security, Inc. "O-RANGE gives teams a realistic environment in which they can test an investigation, remediation, or attack scenario before making changes to a live facility. With this Series A investment and the support of our investors at Landolt Securities, we are confident that TopHat Security can reach the milestones ahead of us, scale our delivery, and help protect the government and critical infrastructure systems on which our country depends."

By integrating data from existing OT security and asset-visibility solutions, O-RANGE helps organizations move beyond static vulnerability lists. Teams can evaluate the potential operational consequences of a security decision, identify compensating controls, validate remediation plans, and prioritize actions based on safety, security, cost, and operational impact.

"We are firm believers in the direction TopHat Security is taking," said Don McKiernan, Principal at Landolt Securities, Inc. "Protecting government systems and critical infrastructure—and securing the AI infrastructure that will increasingly support them—is paramount to national security. We have been impressed by the technology, intellectual property, and speed of execution TopHat Security has demonstrated, as well as the company's ability to translate that innovation into practical capabilities for its customers. We are proud to lead this Series A investment and support the company through its next stage of growth."

TopHat Security's broader portfolio includes solutions for OT and industrial network visibility, asset discovery, cyber supply-chain security, and AI infrastructure protection. Together, these capabilities are designed to help organizations identify their systems, understand risk in operational context, test security decisions safely, and improve resilience against evolving threats.

TopHat Security's "Best in Show" Moment at DEF CON 34

TopHat Security participated in the ICS Village at DEF CON 34, which took place August 6–9, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Matt Caldwell presented "Five Million Industrial Control Systems Walk Into a Bar: What IRONMAP Found When It Scanned the Whole Internet" during DEF CON 34 on Sunday, August 9, appearing on the ICS Village Creator Stage.

About TopHat Security, Inc.

TopHat Security, Inc. develops purpose-built cybersecurity technologies for operational technology, industrial control systems, cyber supply chains, artificial intelligence infrastructure, and government environments. Its portfolio helps organizations discover assets, understand vulnerabilities, safely test cyber and operational scenarios, and strengthen resilience without disrupting mission-critical systems. Learn more at tophatsecurity.com

About Landolt Securities, Inc.

Landolt Securities, Inc. is a full-service investment advisory firm and broker-dealer founded in 1989. Based in Lake Bluff, Illinois, the firm provides investment and advisory services through a nationwide network of financial professionals. Learn more at landoltsecurities.com

Joe Cardin

TopHat Security

OT Cyber Risk Management Platform

Hardware | Software | Firmware | RF Analysis

OT ICS and Critical Infrastructure

917-974-2230 | calendly.com/joseph-cardin

SOURCE Tophat Security, Inc.