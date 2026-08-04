Tortuga Growth Partners Invests in Advanced eClinical Training to Accelerate Healthcare Workforce Development

Investment Extends TGP's Healthcare Platform and Positions Advanced eClinical Training to Meet Growing Demand for Patient-Centric Clinical Professionals

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tortuga Growth Partners (TGP), a New York-based private investment firm focused on building market leaders through disciplined buy-and-build strategies, today announced a strategic investment, made through Tortuga Growth Partners Fund I, L.P., in Advanced eClinical Training (ACT), one of the nation's leading providers of online healthcare certification and workforce development. The investment extends TGP's build-out of its healthcare vertical and underscores the firm's conviction that scalable, technology-enabled solutions can address the clinical workforce shortage facing the U.S. healthcare system.

According to the American Hospital Association, the healthcare worker shortage in the US is projected to grow to over 3.2 million this year. ACT addresses the shortage of skilled clinical professionals through high-quality training, certification, and workforce readiness programs designed for the next generation of healthcare professionals. Since its founding in 2020, ACT has trained and certified over 10,000 healthcare professionals, placing them in critical frontline healthcare roles.

Founded by Shay Safarzadeh and Shabnam Safarzadeh, ACT has developed a clinical ecosystem of more than 1,000 healthcare partners, including urgent care centers, physician practices, outpatient clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and health systems nationwide. The company is recognized by Forbes as the #1 Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) online certification program in the United States, with a 98% NHA exam pass rate.

"We built ACT to help address the growing demand for high-quality clinical workforce training," said Shay Safarzadeh, Co-Founder. "Partnering with TGP gives us the strategic resources and shared conviction needed to accelerate our next phase of growth and continue building the market leader in healthcare workforce development."

"TGP shares our vision for building an enduring platform in this category," added Shabnam Safarzadeh, Co-Founder. "Their operational and healthcare expertise make them the ideal partner as we continue scaling nationally."

As part of the company's next phase of growth, TGP has assembled a high-caliber board and observer group to support ACT's continued expansion and long-term strategic development. The group includes ACT's founders alongside Ashray Prasad, Managing Member of TGP, and operating partners Michael O'Neil, Walt Vester, and Marty DeMonte, each bringing a track record of scaling healthcare and technology companies through their next stage of growth.

"ACT is addressing a critical workforce challenge at a pivotal moment for healthcare providers," said Michael O'Neil, founder of global patient engagement company Get Well, who will serve as Executive Chair of the Company. "I'm excited to partner with the ACT team to scale its platform and expand its impact across the healthcare ecosystem."

"Healthcare workforce development sits at the center of one of the industry's most pressing needs, and we believe ACT has built a differentiated platform with outstanding leadership, a clear market position, and significant runway for growth. ACT reflects the investment philosophy we're building TGP around, partnering with exceptional founders solving large, enduring challenges in markets with strong long-term tailwinds," said Ashray Prasad, Managing Member of TGP.

"We're excited to partner with Shay, Shabnam, and the broader team to accelerate the company's next phase of growth while continuing to build a category-defining business that expands access to a high-quality clinical workforce," added Walt Vester, Senior Managing Director of TGP.

About Advanced eClinical Training

Advanced eClinical Training (ACT) is a premier provider of healthcare education and career services specializing in allied health certifications. Through its immersive course offerings and proprietary technology platform, ACT helps bridge the clinical labor gap by preparing students for successful careers across the healthcare industry.

About Tortuga Growth Partners

Based in New York, Tortuga Growth Partners is a private investment firm specializing in creating market leaders through buy-and-build strategies. TGP partners with entrepreneurs and operating teams to accelerate growth, drive transformation, and expand market presence. For more information, visit www.tortugagrowthpartners.com.

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SOURCE Tortuga Growth Partners