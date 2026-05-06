Tortuga Growth Partners Expands Healthcare Investment Strategy; Appoints Michael O'Neil as Operating Partner

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tortuga Growth Partners (TGP), a New York-based private investment firm specializing in buy-and-build strategies, today announced the strategic expansion of its healthcare vertical and the appointment of Michael O'Neil as an Operating Partner.

TGP is focused on healthcare technology services addressing industry challenges related to persistent labor shortages, administrative complexity, and the increasing demand for value-based care delivery. These dynamics are creating inefficiencies across clinical and administrative workflows, particularly within fragmented, lower-middle-market service providers. Within this environment, TGP targets platforms embedded in these workflows, such as clinical education, revenue cycle automation, and resource management solutions, where operational discipline and targeted add-on acquisitions can drive scale and create category-defining market leaders.

The firm's approach combines thematic sourcing with direct founder engagement and a hands-on execution framework designed to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns by professionalizing essential "pockets of service" within the healthcare technology economy.

The appointment of Michael O'Neil reflects TGP's strategy of pairing its institutional investment capabilities with veteran industry operators. A serial entrepreneur and seasoned healthcare executive, O'Neil brings more than 25 years of deep, hands-on operating experience and an extensive network cultivated through decades of engagement with leading health systems across the country. His background will support TGP in evaluating healthcare opportunities and scaling portfolio companies.

"We're excited to partner with Michael as we continue to deploy capital into the healthcare technology sector," said Ashray Prasad, Managing Member at Tortuga Growth Partners. "His rare combination of serial entrepreneurship, deep operating knowledge, and network within health systems will complement our disciplined buy-and-build approach and enhance our ability to scale platforms that solve critical industry bottlenecks."

"TGP brings a thoughtful and execution-oriented approach to investing in the lower middle market," said Michael O'Neil. "I've spent my career building and operating companies at the intersection of technology and healthcare delivery, and I'm excited to work with the TGP team to support the next generation of companies operating in critical areas of the healthcare ecosystem."

In addition to his role at TGP, Michael serves as Vice Chair at GW RhythmX, an AI-first healthcare company. Prior to that, Michael spent 25 years as the Founder and CEO of GetWellNetwork, where he built and scaled a category-defining patient engagement platform from the ground up. He subsequently served as an Operating Partner at K1 Investments and as Executive Chair at PerfectServe, a clinical communications software company supporting healthcare providers, demonstrating a consistent ability to identify, enter, and lead businesses at critical inflection points. Michael received a BA with Honors from the University of Notre Dame and an MBA and a JD from Georgetown University.

O'Neil joins TGP's growing bench of operating partners, which includes Walt Vester, a senior executive at Boston Consulting Group with prior leadership roles at Blackstone Private Equity and AllianceBernstein, and Marty DeMonte, who spent 38 years on Wall Street, including a 17-year tenure as CIO of Jefferies. Together, TGP's operating partners bring a formidable combination of industry expertise, executive relationships, and operational depth that the firm deploys alongside its investment capabilities to accelerate value creation across its portfolio.

About Tortuga Growth Partners

Tortuga Growth Partners is a private investment firm that partners with founders and management teams to build market-leading businesses through buy-and-build strategies. Based in New York, the firm focuses on opportunities across technology, business services, and healthcare, with a rigorous emphasis on operational improvement, thematic sourcing, and long-term value creation. For more information, visit www.tortugagrowthpartners.com.

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SOURCE Tortuga Growth Partners