Total Wine & More Offers US's Widest World of Beer, Spirits and Wine for At-Home Soccer Entertaining, As New Search Data Shows Fans Are Preparing Early

With unprecedented product selection from 36 competing nations, largest independent alcohol retailer has something for every adult fan

BETHESDA, Md., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As anticipation builds for this summer's global soccer tournament, Total Wine & More is revealing new search data1 that shows fans have been prepping early to enjoy the games with their favorite – or new favorite – beverage. The nation's largest independent adult beverage retailer shows a surge in searches for terms like "FIFA" and "World Cup" beginning more than four weeks before this week's kickoff, signaling strong interest in celebrating the event through at-home viewing occasions.

Whether fans are looking to discover drinks from competing nations or stock up on limited-edition releases tied to the tournament, Total Wine & More offers one of the broadest selections of beer, wine, spirits and ready-to-drink beverages available in one place.

"A big part of our mission is to delight our shoppers with the best selection out there, and the upcoming tournament gives us an unprecedented opportunity to do just that," said Taylor Barnebey, vice president of marketing at Total Wine & More. "At-home watch parties are expected to hit new heights over the next six weeks, and we're here to deliver for everyone from casual fans to the most dedicated soccer devotees."

A Global Beverage Destination

With products representing 36 of the tournament's 48 participating countries, Total Wine & More offers fans an opportunity to explore beverages from around the world while supporting their favorite teams. From established soccer powerhouses to first-time participants, customers can discover authentic products that showcase the flavors of each nation, including:

Familiar Favorites Join the Celebration

Total Wine & More stores are also stocked up with products from Official FIFA Sponsors like Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, and U.S. Soccer partners like Jim Beam. Brands across categories are getting in on the fun, too, including:

To check product availability near you, visit Totalwine.com.

About Total Wine & More

Founded in 1991, Total Wine & More stores feature an extensive selection of over 8,000 wines, 4,500 spirits and 2,500 beers, all at exceptional prices. Currently, there are 292 Total Wine & More stores in 30 states and the District of Columbia. In 2025, Total Wine & More donated over $13.5 million in monetary and in-kind donations to 20,000+ local and national nonprofits, helping those organizations raise over $92 million for their worthy causes and community efforts.

Media Contact:

Isabelle Fama

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1 Source: Searches on Totalwine.com for the week beginning May 11, 2026.

SOURCE Total Wine & More