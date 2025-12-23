Total Wine & More Welcomes Ryan Ross as Chief Executive Officer

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Wine & More, America's largest independent retailer of fine wine, spirits, and beer, announced today that Ryan Ross will join the company as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 12, 2026.

Ryan has more than 25 years of experience in retail, e-commerce, and lifestyle brands. He most recently served as President of Neiman Marcus Brand and Head of NMG Customer Insights and previously held leadership roles at Williams Sonoma and HSN. Ryan is recognized for driving growth, elevating customer experience, and building high-performing teams.

"Ryan's proven leadership and innovative mindset will lead Total Wine & More into a new chapter of growth and success," said David Trone and Robert Trone, Owners of Total Wine & More.

Ryan shared, "I'm proud to join such an exciting and growing organization. Total Wine & More has built an incredible foundation, and I look forward to honoring its culture of partnership and collaboration while bringing an innovative, customer-centric mindset to build high-performing teams and guide the company into its next era of growth."

About Total Wine & More

Total Wine & More is America's largest independent retailer of fine wine, spirits, and beer, with over 280 stores in 30 states. Founded in 1991, the company is committed to offering the industry's best in price, selection, and service. Total Wine & More's mission is to connect people through joyful experiences by delivering unmatched value and knowledge to every customer. For more information, visit https://www.totalwine.com.

SOURCE Total Wine & More