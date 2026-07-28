Tower Arch Capital Announces Partnership with Boxzooka eFulfillment

SALT LAKE CITY, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tower Arch Capital is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Brendan Heegan and the Boxzooka executive team and recapitalized Boxzooka eFulfillment, LLC (the "Company" or "Boxzooka"), a technology-driven third-party logistics (3PL) and fulfillment partner for premium, high-growth e-commerce brands.

Boxzooka

Founded in 2014 by Brendan Heegan, Boxzooka has grown into a trusted, software-driven fulfillment partner for emerging, high-growth, luxury-oriented apparel, beauty, and wellness brands, as well as e-commerce-native companies. The Company differentiates itself through a consultative, high-touch approach to omni-channel fulfillment, taking on the complex, brand-sensitive challenges that many 3PLs shy away from, including intricate forward and reverse logistics, premium unboxing, custom kitting, and real-time order visibility through its proprietary, purpose-built fulfillment platform. That combination of operational precision and white-glove service has made Boxzooka a trusted partner for brands where quality, speed, and presentation are inseparable from the customer experience.

Brendan Heegan, Founder & CEO of Boxzooka, stated, "As we evaluated potential partners, it was important to us that we found a group that understood what makes Boxzooka different. Tower Arch stood out because they believe in our culture, respect how we operate, and share our commitment to building a company that puts client success first. We believe Tower Arch is the right partner to help us continue strengthening Boxzooka without changing who we are."

Nick Pellegrino, President & COO of Boxzooka, who will become CEO as part of the transaction, added, "We are excited to partner with Tower Arch for this next phase of Boxzooka's growth. This partnership allows us to accelerate investments in our proprietary technology, expand our logistics network, and further elevate our client experience. As we scale, our commitment to delivering flexible, boutique service will remain a defining characteristic of the Boxzooka brand."

As part of the transaction, Tower Arch Capital will provide strategic guidance, governance, mergers and acquisition support, and capital investment to support Boxzooka's long-term growth. Brendan Heegan will remain as an owner and transition to an advisory role as Chairman of the Board, helping guide Boxzooka's long-term strategy. Nick Pellegrino will become CEO, and Boxzooka's existing leadership team will continue to lead the business day-to-day.

"We've wanted to invest in the fulfillment space for quite some time and have evaluated more than 100 acquisition opportunities before finding Boxzooka," said David Topham, Partner at Tower Arch Capital. "What stood out was the combination of proprietary technology, operational excellence, exceptional leadership, and a culture built around successful client partnerships. Brendan, Nick, and the entire Boxzooka team have built a truly differentiated business, and we're excited to partner with them as they continue investing in the platform, expanding their capabilities, and delivering outstanding value to customers while preserving the culture and agility that have fueled the company's success."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Financing for the transaction was provided by First Financial Bank. Tower Arch Capital was advised by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, Grant Thornton, West Monroe, and Lockton. Boxzooka was advised by SDR Ventures, Taft Law, and Curran & Company, LLP.

ABOUT BOXZOOKA

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey, Boxzooka is a technology-driven 3PL fulfillment partner for high-growth, brand-sensitive e-commerce companies. Boxzooka pairs proprietary Warehouse and Transportation Management Systems with high-touch, highly customizable omni-channel fulfillment services, from complex forward and reverse logistics to premium unboxing, kitting, and retail/wholesale distribution — to help emerging and premium brands protect their reputation for quality at scale. Boxzooka operates fulfillment centers in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Nevada. For more information, visit www.boxzooka.com.

ABOUT TOWER ARCH CAPITAL

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, Tower Arch Capital is a growth-oriented middle market private equity firm. Tower Arch seeks to partner with high-quality family- and entrepreneur- owned companies to deliver long-term value for their management teams and investors. Tower Arch brings operational, consulting, and financial expertise to companies to help them improve their operations, scale, and grow. Target investments include control positions in businesses with EBITDA between $8 million and $30 million. For more information, please visit www.towerarch.com.

SOURCE Tower Arch Capital