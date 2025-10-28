Tower Arch Capital Named to Inc.'s 2025 List of Founder-Friendly Investors for the Seventh Consecutive Year

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tower Arch Capital has been named to Inc.'s 2025 list of Founder-Friendly Investors, honoring the private equity and venture capital firms with the best track records of success in partnering with founder-led companies. Tower Arch Capital is proud to be recognized all seven years since the list's inception.

The prestigious list celebrates investors that believe in backing founder-led businesses and helping them thrive. All companies on the list have successful track records of collaboration and remaining actively involved with the businesses they invest in.

"Raising capital is no small feat for today's entrepreneurs. That's why discovering investors who offer more than just financial backing—those who bring mentorship, resources, and a true spirit of partnership to your growth journey—is both rare and invaluable," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "The 2025 Founder-Friendly Investors are collaborators and dedicated to helping their portfolio companies succeed."

Tower Arch Capital Partner and co-founder, David Topham, shared, "Seven years of recognition is a milestone that reflects both the hard work of our team and the trust placed in us by family and founder-led businesses. Our focus has always been on helping entrepreneurs accelerate growth while honoring the values that made their businesses successful. We are proud of what we've achieved together and excited for the opportunities ahead."

To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity, venture capital, and debt firms and shared data on how their companies have grown during these partnerships.

This is the seventh year that Inc. has published the list. To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors

Disclosure: The statements and opinions expressed in the Inc. Magazine article are those of the author. Tower Arch Capital cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any statements or data. The Founder Friendly Investors award was granted by Inc. Magazine. The award determination of Inc. Magazine is based on its assessment of internal criteria for each year. Such opinions and beliefs are subjective in nature. Tower Arch Capital paid an application fee to be considered in connection with its receipt of this award.

About Tower Arch Capital

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, Tower Arch Capital is a growth-oriented middle market private equity firm. Tower Arch seeks to partner with high-quality family- and entrepreneur-owned companies to deliver long-term value for their management teams and investors. Tower Arch brings operational, consulting, and financial expertise to companies to help them improve their operations, scale, and grow. Target investments include control positions in businesses with EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million. For more information, please visit www.towerarch.com.

SOURCE Tower Arch Capital