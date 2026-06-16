TOYOTA SHOWS HOW IT IS TURNING CLIMATE GOALS INTO ACTION ON "EARTH WITH JOHN HOLDEN" THIS WEEKEND

Special Segment Highlights How Toyota is Tackling Emissions, Energy, and Nature

PLANO, Texas, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America will be featured in an upcoming episode of Earth with John Holden, airing Sunday, June 21, on Bloomberg Television. The episode showcases Toyota's ongoing commitment to innovative environmental initiatives designed to help create a more sustainable future.

Toyota Motor North America featured on Earth with John Holden.

Through the episode, viewers will gain an inside look at Toyota's efforts to support biodiversity such as its integration of environmental stewardship into its operations by creating habitats that support bees, butterflies, and other pollinating species. Each plays a critical role in healthy ecosystems and manufacturing industries, such as food production.

Additionally, the program also highlights Toyota's investment in solar energy and renewable power solutions. Through the expansion of renewable energy projects, Toyota continues its efforts to reduce its environmental footprint while supporting a transition toward cleaner energy sources.

"Toyota is committed to the long-term development of a sustainable society, and we outline our focus areas through the Environmental Challenge 2050," said Tim Hilgeman, Toyota's general manager of environmental sustainability. "One of our main company visions is 'Respect for the Planet,' working toward achieving carbon neutrality in our operations and from the vehicle lifecycle. These projects at Toyota West Virigina and with other companies like Rehlko and Savion help us work toward carbon neutrality and nature stewardship."

The segment shares more about Toyota's Environmental Challenge 2050, the company's long-term strategy, aiming to reduce carbon emissions and help achieve a more sustainable society. Viewers will learn how Toyota offsets operational energy use through working with companies like Savion on virtual power purchase agreements to support large-scale renewable energy projects. The Martin County Solar project is featured in the episode, and the team discusses why it chose to locate it on top of a former coal mine in Kentucky.

The feature also examines Toyota's multi-pathway approach to mobility. This includes the advancement of battery electric vehicles (BEVs), hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs). The team discovered how Toyota and Wisconsin-based, Rehlko, a leader in resilient power generation, are collaborating to develop generators with lower emissions than traditional diesel generators.

In addition, viewers will learn about Toyota's innovative hybrid battery recycling initiative. In working towards recovering valuable materials and extending the lifecycle of critical resources, Toyota is helping advance a circular economy while reducing waste and supporting responsible resource management.

"Toyota recognizes that sustainability requires a comprehensive approach," said John Holden, host of Earth. "This segment demonstrates how the company is addressing environmental challenges through innovation, conservation, renewable energy and next-generation transportation solutions."

Watch Toyota's featured segment on Earth with John Holden airing Sunday, June 21, on Bloomberg Television. Check your local listings for airtime or visit Earth - Discover Our Award-Winning TV Series for more information.

About Earth with John Holden

Earth with John Holden is an award-winning television series that explores the technologies, innovations, and organizations driving environmental progress around the world. The program examines solutions that address critical challenges in sustainability, energy, conservation, transportation and resource management.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of over 50 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

SOURCE Toyota