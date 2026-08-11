TPB Supports Launch of 'GOLAMAN' as a Digital Gateway to Philippine Golf Tourism

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the Philippines, golf is as much about experiencing the country's diverse natural landscapes, hospitality, and communities as it is about the game itself. Recognizing this as a high-value travel segment, the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines expresses its support for the launch of GOLAMAN, the groundbreaking official Philippine golf booking platform.

Built through a strategic partnership among Korean-led developer Philippine Golf Resort Reservations (PGRR), the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), and the National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP), GOLAMAN serves as a digital entry point into the country's expanding sports tourism landscape.

Set to be fully operational on September 15, 2026, the app streamlines tee-time reservations across 79 premier golf courses in Metro Manila, Tagaytay, Clark, Subic, Batangas, Cebu, and Davao.

"The launch of GOLAMAN is a welcome innovation by making golf experiences more accessible, convenient, and connected," said TPB Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles. "It helps showcase our world-class golf courses to key markets like South Korea, Japan, Taiwan region, Hong Kong SAR, Mainland China, Malaysia, Australia, and the USA. It also creates new opportunities for local tour operators and tourism businesses to integrate golf into their travel offerings."

Beyond boosting tourist arrivals, the initiative ensures that the economic benefits of golf tourism extend past the greens and directly into communities. "Golf is gaining strong momentum as a tourism product that attracts visitors who contribute significantly to local communities and the economy," Nograles added.

In view of this, PGRR has pledged a portion of its booking revenues to support grassroots golf development and fund training programs for young, aspiring Filipino athletes through the PSC and NGAP.

"As we make golf experiences more accessible through innovations like GOLAMAN, we are not only attracting more visitors; we are creating more opportunities for communities, businesses, and destinations," Nograles emphasized.

Guided by its mandate to assist in the development and promotion of unique tourism products, the TPB aims to feature GOLAMAN across its global promotions, digital platforms, and other relevant programs to translate this digital milestone into sustained tourism growth.

The GOLAMAN app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Visit thephilippines.online to explore Philippines destinations and check tourism.gov.ph for the latest travel deals.

ABOUT TPB

The Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines is an attached agency of the Department of Tourism, mandated to market and promote the country both domestically and internationally as a world-class tourism and MICE destination. This is carried out through strategic partnerships with public and private stakeholders, anchored on travel trade shows and business meetings. For more information, please visit www.tpb.gov.ph.

SOURCE Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines