TPx Expands Managed Security Portfolio with SentinelOne-Powered Managed Endpoint Security

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TPx, a nationwide managed services provider, today announced the launch of TPx Managed Endpoint Security powered by SentinelOne. The new offering strengthens TPx's managed security strategy by bringing advanced endpoint protection and managed detection and response (MDR) capabilities to organizations through a fully managed service.

TPx Managed Endpoint Security combines enterprise-grade endpoint protection powered by SentinelOne, a recognized Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms, with managed services delivered by TPx. By pairing best-in-class technology with TPx's managed services expertise, the solution gives organizations enterprise-grade protection without added operational complexity.

"Our managed security strategy is built around giving customers the right security capabilities as their needs evolve," said Steve Grabow, Chief Commercial Officer at TPx. "Every service we add reflects our approach to cybersecurity: pairing best-in-class technology with the expertise customers expect from TPx. Managed Endpoint Security is the latest example of that commitment."

The launch also simplifies TPx's endpoint security portfolio by offering Managed Endpoint Security and Endpoint Management as distinct services. Customers can deploy either solution independently or together, making it easier to align endpoint protection and device management with their business and security requirements.

Managed Endpoint Security complements TPx's broader cybersecurity portfolio, which includes network security, user security, endpoint management, and security advisory services. Together, these solutions help organizations reduce risk while simplifying the management of today's IT environments.

For more information about TPx Managed Endpoint Security, visit https://www.tpx.com/solutions/cybersecurity/endpoint-management-security/

About TPx

TPx is your sidekick for smart IT—helping organizations connect, secure, and grow with confidence. Leveraging decades of experience, TPx delivers managed services for cybersecurity, networks, and cloud communications that reduce risk and maximize the value of IT investments. Visit www.tpx.com to learn more.

SOURCE TPx