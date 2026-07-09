TPx Climbs to #2 on 2026 Channel Futures MSP 501

AUSTIN, Texas, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TPx, a nationwide managed services provider, today announced it has been ranked #2 on the 2026 MSP 501, moving up five spots from last year and marking its eighth consecutive year on the industry's leading benchmark for managed service providers.

"This recognition validates the investments we've made to strengthen our managed services business," said Shaun Andrews, CEO at TPx. "We're building on that momentum by expanding our capabilities, deepening our expertise, and helping customers turn technology into a competitive advantage."

Published by Channel Dive (formerly Channel Futures), the MSP 501 evaluates providers based on recurring revenue, profitability, and operational performance. The five-place jump underscores years of strategic commitment to TPx's managed services business, strengthening its capabilities and reinforcing its commitment to customer experience.

"Our focus on meeting the market's Managed IT needs extends to how we work with our Channel Partners," said Steve Grabow, Chief Commercial Officer at TPx. "Over the last year, we've expanded our secure networking and enterprise collaboration solutions while investing in stronger enablement and a better digital experience for our partners. Those efforts make TPx easier to do business with while continuing to build the personal relationships that have always defined how we work in the Channel."

Today, TPx delivers managed networking, security, collaboration, and IT services to more than 11,000 customers across 38,000 locations nationwide, demonstrating the scale and operational expertise behind its No. 2 ranking.

To view the complete 2026 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings, visit www.channelfutures.com.

About TPx

TPx is your sidekick for smart IT helping organizations connect, secure, and grow with confidence. Leveraging decades of experience, TPx delivers managed services for cybersecurity, networks, and cloud communications that reduce risk and maximize the value of IT investments.

About the MSP 501

The MSP 501 is the technology channel's largest annual ranking of managed service providers worldwide. Produced by Channel Partners and published on Channel Dive (formerly Channel Futures), the list uses a proprietary methodology to evaluate revenue, profitability, recurring revenue mix, and operational efficiency. It recognizes top-performing MSPs and serves as a benchmark for excellence across the global managed services market.

SOURCE TPx