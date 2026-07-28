Trackman® Expands Combine Track Portfolio with New T700 Fitments for John Deere X9 and S7 Series Combines

Key facts

Trackman is expanding its agricultural product lineup with new T700 track fitments for John Deere X9 and S7 Series combines, available in 30-inch and 36-inch widths.

The T700 track features ARMORLUG® drive lug technology and MAXXTUFF™ steel belting reinforcement for exceptional durability and 23% longer service life.

The new tread pattern delivers excellent traction, improved ride quality, and reliable field performance, all backed by Trackman's 4-year agricultural warranty.

ST. MARYS, Ohio, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trackman, a leading manufacturer of premium agricultural and construction rubber tracks, is expanding its combine track portfolio with the introduction of new T700 fitments for John Deere X9 and S7 Series combines.

Designed specifically to meet the demands of high-horsepower harvesting equipment, the new Trackman T700 combines a robust reinforcement package, advanced tread design, and proven drive lug technology to deliver exceptional durability and field performance throughout harvest season.

John Deere X9 Combine with Trackman's Rubber Tracks Trackman Logo

Available in 30-inch and 36-inch widths, the T700 features a new 6.0-inch pitch tread pattern with 2.38-inch tread bars engineered to provide excellent traction, improved ride quality, and long-lasting performance across a variety of field conditions.

"The introduction of the T700 tracks for John Deere X9 and S7 combines reflects Trackman's commitment to providing innovative track solutions for today's most demanding agricultural applications," said Dan Fullenkamp, Director of Business Strategy. "By combining our proven ARMORLUG® drive lug technology, MAXXTUFF™ reinforcement, and an all-new tread design, we've developed a track built to maximize uptime and deliver long-term value for growers."

Trackman's T700 tracks incorporate four layers of exclusive MAXXTUFF™ steel belting reinforcement within a 1.25-inch-thick carcass structure. Dual biased reinforcement plies provide additional strength and stability while extending protection through the drive lug and wheel path; areas that experience some of the highest operating stresses.

Key Features

A key feature of the T700 tracks is Trackman's proven ARMORLUG® drive lug technology. The reinforced drive lug construction has been rigorously tested in real-world field conditions and is engineered to maximize drive lug durability and service life.

Additional T700 features include:

Brass-coated cables for increased corrosion resistance

Fully-molded tread lugs for exceptional durability and wear resistance

Proprietary high-performance rubber compounds

Up to 23% longer service life compared to standard track constructions

Industry-leading 4-year agricultural warranty

Availability

The new Trackman T700 fitments will be available beginning early August for 36-inch configurations and early September for 30-inch configurations.

For more information about Trackman's agricultural track solutions, contact your local Trackman distributor or visit www.trackmantracks.com.

About Trackman

Trackman is a trusted leader in American-made rubber tracks, serving farmers, OEMs, and equipment operators across the world. For more than 30 years, Trackman has delivered high-quality tracks, wheels, mounts, and rubber solutions engineered for durability, performance, and productivity in the field.

Built on a legacy of manufacturing excellence, Trackman continues to innovate to meet the needs of modern agriculture and construction. Trackman is part of the American Rheinmetall family of companies.

Contacts

Danielle Callender

Director of U.S. Marketing and Communications

Tel.: +1 207 292 8895

[email protected]

Social Media

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SOURCE Trackman Tracks