Traction Complete Launches Data Agents To Help Businesses Confidently Go Agentic

While the market races to add AI agents, Traction Complete is unveiling Data Agents that steward and improve the data layer every business, agent, and decision relies on.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Traction Complete today launched Data Agents, a suite of agentic solutions that steward and improve data in Salesforce. Every Agent, human, and decision depends on trusted data. Most are working without it.

Companies are projected to spend more than $200 billion on AI agent software this year, yet Gartner expects more than 40% of agentic AI projects to be scrapped by 2027. The reason they fail? Poor data quality. In this new Agentic era, bad data doesn't just slow businesses down anymore. It burns real dollars in tokens.

"AI doesn't question your data. It acts on it." said David Nelson, CEO of Traction Complete. "Every company we talk to is under pressure to deploy AI, and almost every one of them is aware that their CRM data isn't ready. Our promise is to fix that."

Traction Complete's agent-first approach cleanses, connects, and enriches go-to-market data. Individual Data Agents, each focused on the job it was trained to do. When information enters the CRM, the agent goes to work before it can cause any damage.

Already in production with some of the largest brands in tech, Data Agents let these businesses move faster and adopt AI without inheriting additional uncertainty, risk, or tech debt.

What makes Data Agents trustworthy enough to run in production is transparency built into every action. Every agent comes with the following principles: secondary validation and human-in-the-loop stewardship. Every decision is logged and every output carries a confidence score, sources, and a reasoning narrative.

This is a crucial step to successful agentic adoption for revenue teams today. Trusted data is the foundation for better AI outcomes, business decisions, and revenue.

David continues, "our vision is for revenue teams to stop second-guessing the data and start trusting their AI outcomes."

About Traction Complete

Traction Complete helps revenue teams like Asana, GitHub, and Zoom rebuild trust in the data layer. Its agentic data management suite brings enrichment, cleansing, lead routing, and account hierarchy management together, stewarded by Data Agents. Never second-guess your data or the decisions built on it.

SOURCE Traction Complete