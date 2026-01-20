Traction Complete launches Complete Discover to close the gap between AI innovation and data governance in Salesforce

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Traction Complete today announced the launch of Complete Discover, a new product that turns Google Sheets into an account data playground for experimenting with AI data enrichment, testing prompts, and uncovering go-to-market insights. As AI opens up powerful new ways to enrich business data, Complete Discover lets teams validate results on real accounts, see what works and what doesn't, and explore that potential without risking data quality or core processes in Salesforce.

Once teams identify what works in Complete Discover, they can deploy those AI enrichment prompts into Salesforce using Complete AI. With a no-code interface, Complete AI workflows enable revenue operations teams to scale validated AI insights with consistency, governance, and control—without engineering effort.

"What we're seeing in the market is a growing disconnect between AI ambition and operational reality," said David Nelson, CEO of Traction Complete. "Too many teams are forced to choose between innovation and data integrity. Complete Discover removes that tradeoff by letting organizations test and trust AI insights before deploying them into Salesforce."

That disconnect is becoming more visible as AI tools move from experimentation into day-to-day revenue operations. As enrichment expands beyond basic firmographics into richer, sub-industry and market-level insights, teams need a way to explore, validate, and operationalize that data with confidence in production systems.

"The product delivers nuanced, sub-industry insights that go far beyond what typical data platforms provide," said Stephen Daniels, VP of GTM & Strategic Operations at Cresta. "It puts the information I've always wanted right at my fingertips—precise, comprehensive, and effortless to capture."

Complete Discover enables teams to:

Access hard-to-find firmographics, including private SMB data and companies outside North America

Validate and supplement firmographic data such as location, headcount, and industry

Automatically normalize industries across records

Populate revenue and year-over-year growth rates from the company name or domain

Enrich accounts with real-world insights and surface sales intelligence, including M&A activity, technology usage, and competitors

About Traction Complete

Traction Complete's RevOps Data Management Suite for Salesforce helps companies cleanse, connect, and orchestrate data. Since 2019, the company has worked with customers including Asana, Zoom, and 1Password. Learn more at tractioncomplete.com .

