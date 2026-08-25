Tracy Young, MSNA, MBA, CRNA, Named 2026-27 President of the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology

ROSEMONT, Ill., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) is proud to announce Tracy Young, MSNA, MBA, CRNA, as the 2026-2027 president of the more than 69,000-member organization. Young is a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) and healthcare executive with more than two decades of experience in anesthesia practice, operations, and organizational leadership. He is currently a co-founder and chief operating officer of Essential Anesthesia Management, which provides service to over 130 facilities in five states with more than 1,400 anesthesia providers.

"Anesthesia leadership is about protecting those in our care. I am honored to continue to serve the profession of nurse anesthesiology as president and look forward to working alongside the AANA Board of Directors, the incredible staff, and our members to advance the CRNA profession," said Young. "I look forward to continuing our progress through advocacy to break down barriers and advance greater access to safe, high-quality anesthesia care for all patients."

Young's extensive involvement with the AANA spans more than two decades and includes national roles, most recently as president-elect. He previously served as the Region 7 director and on several committees and panels, including chairing the Nominating Committee and Governance Committee, serving on the Finance Committee, Executive Evaluation Committee, and the Technical Reimbursement Panel. He currently chairs the AANA Innovation Panel. On the state level, Young served in several leadership roles for the Louisiana Association of Nurse Anesthesiology, including state reimbursement specialist, Government Relations Committee chair, vice president, and two terms as president.

Young is recognized for his deep expertise in anesthesia care and his commitment to supporting and empowering the anesthesia workforce during a time of unprecedented challenges. His work centers on building scalable clinical operations, strengthening workforce sustainability, and supporting access to high-quality anesthesia care.

An active AANA member since 1999, Young graduated with his Master of Science in Nurse Anesthesia degree from Texas Wesleyan University in 2001 and began practice as an independent CRNA in Louisiana. He also received his Master of Business Administration degree with a healthcare focus from George Washington University in 2008.

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology