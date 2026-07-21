Statement from the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) President Jeff Molter, MSN, MBA, CRNA, on the recent decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit

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American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology

Jul 21, 2026, 19:15 ET

ROSEMONT, Ill., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "We disagree with today's ruling and are disappointed that the court will not compel the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to enforce the provider nondiscrimination provision of the Affordable Care Act, which was later reinforced in the bipartisan No Surprises Act," said AANA President Jeff Molter, MSN, MBA, CRNA. "HHS should have acted years ago. 

The decision relies heavily on the court's interpretation of associational standing, finding that the initial ruling that AANA lacked standing was correct. Associational standing is a core tenet of professional and trade associations seeking to protect the interests of their members. AANA is evaluating the decision's implications for how associations vindicate their members' interests in federal court, and we encourage all associations to do the same. 

This decision does not validate the behavior of insurance companies and their practice of reduced reimbursement for Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNA) provided services. AANA maintains that reducing such reimbursement for the same services provided by physician anesthesiologists is discriminatory and inconsistent with the protections Congress enacted. Today's decision was procedural and does not endorse the insurance companies' payment practices. AANA maintains that such practices remain unlawful under current statute. 

AANA remains focused on working with our state partners to create local momentum that would protect CRNAs from discriminatory reimbursement practices while we explore future federal pathways." 

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology

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