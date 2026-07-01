Tradebe has acquired CitraSource to strengthen its Ingredients platform

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradebe has acquired CitraSource, a producer of natural citrus oils and extracts, from IFF as part of its ongoing growth strategy. The business will be integrated into Tradebe Life Sciences, within its Ingredients division, further strengthening the company's position in the U.S. market following the acquisition of Florachem in April 2025.

This transaction complements the earlier integration of Florachem—headquartered in Florida and a leader in citrus-derived ingredients—reinforcing Tradebe Life Sciences' expansion in North America and enhancing its capabilities across the global citrus value chain.

CitraSource specializes in sourcing and processing ingredients from a wide range of citrus fruits, including oranges, grapefruits, lemons, tangerines, and limes. Using both traditional and molecular distillation techniques, the company develops a full portfolio of products, from full-profile oils to terpeneless qualities and specialized fractions, all tailored to customer specifications and distributed globally.

CitraSource's Winter Haven, Florida facility stands out for its highly skilled and agile production team, customized equipment, and multi-stage distillation processes. Its strong sourcing and inventory management capabilities, combined with extensive storage capacity and long-term relationships with citrus processors worldwide, ensure consistent quality and sustainable supply. All products are Kosher and Halal certified and meet FSSC 22000 standards.

This acquisition represents a strategic step aligned with Tradebe's growth plan, increasing its capabilities and capacity near the Lakeland, Florida site, while expanding its portfolio into multi-tonality citrus specialties and strengthening its overall citrus offering to the global market. As Jon Leonard, CEO of the Ingredients division, highlighted: "CitraSource is a strategic acquisition that considerably expands our product portfolio in multi-tonality citrus specialties and enhances our manufacturing technology," adding that the company looks forward to welcoming the CitraSource team into Tradebe.

In the same vein, Oscar Creixell, CEO of Tradebe Life Sciences, emphasized that the integration of CitraSource, together with Florachem, reinforces the company's ambition to build a leading global platform in natural ingredients, strengthening its presence in the U.S. and enabling a broader, more integrated offering supported by strong sourcing capabilities and advanced processing technologies.

The integration of CitraSource further reinforces Tradebe's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer-centric solutions in the global ingredients market.

About Tradebe | Tradebe is a global business group with over 40 years of experience, focused on sustainability and human well-being. The company operates through four Business Lines: Environmental Services, Life Sciences, Health & Nutrition, and Port Services, delivering essential services and high-value solutions to a diversified international customer base.

Tradebe generates revenues in excess of $1 billion and employs close to 3,000 people worldwide, reflecting its scale, resilience, and long-term growth trajectory. Environmental Services is the foundation of the group, contributing approximately $750 million in revenue and more than 2,200 employees.

Tradebe Life Sciences — a unified business line integrating Flavours, Ingredients, and Purification — represents a strategic growth platform, generating approximately $210 million in revenue with over 300 employees. This business line positions Tradebe in attractive, high-margin specialty markets with strong innovation potential.

Health & Nutrition and Port Services further enhanced the group's diversification, contributing approximately $56 million and $48 million in revenue respectively, and reinforcing Tradebe's balanced and resilient portfolio across industrial and specialty sectors.

For more information, please contact: Adriana Blasco Global Communication Director [email protected] Tel: +34 932 058 100 www.tradebe.com

SOURCE Tradebe