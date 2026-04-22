Tradebe Environmental Services and City of Bridgeport Partner to Celebrate Earth Day 2026 with Community Events and Youth Support

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradebe Environmental Services and the City of Bridgeport proudly partnered to celebrate Earth Day 2026 with a day of community engagement, environmental stewardship, and local support initiatives across the city.

As part of the celebration, Tradebe hosted an open house at its facility located at 50 Cross Street, welcoming community members to learn more about its operations and environmental services. Attendees enjoyed a family-friendly atmosphere with complimentary hot dogs and hamburgers served throughout the event.

In collaboration with city officials and volunteers, Tradebe also participated in a citywide cleanup effort, helping to beautify neighborhoods and reinforce a shared commitment to keeping Bridgeport clean and sustainable.

Continuing its focus on long-term environmental impact, Tradebe partnered with the City to plant four trees near local Bridgeport schools, contributing to greener spaces for students and the surrounding community.

In addition to these efforts, Tradebe demonstrated its commitment to local youth by donating $2,500 to the Bridgeport Police Cadet Program, which provides mentorship, leadership development, and positive opportunities for young people in the city. This is the second investment in the Cadet Program by Tradebe.

"Earth Day is about more than just recognizing the environment—it's about taking meaningful action in our communities where our employees live, work and play," said Oriol Mateu, CEO of Tradebe Environmental Services US. "We're proud to partner with the City of Bridgeport to support environmental initiatives and invest in the next generation."

"We're grateful for the continued support of the cadets program, which provides young people with meaningful opportunities to learn, grow, and develop as individuals. Initiatives like this help shape the next generation of leaders and strengthen our community for the future," said Chief Roderick Porter, Bridgeport Police.

Tradebe and the City of Bridgeport look forward to continuing their partnership and building on this year's successful Earth Day celebration.

About Tradebe | Tradebe is a business group with more than 40 years of experience, committed to sustainability and people's well-being. Its activities are structured around four main business areas: Environmental Services, protecting the planet through the recycling and reuse of waste and by-products; Life Sciences, advancing the circular economy through the purification and production of essential ingredients; Health & Nutrition, transforming nutritional ingredients into well-being; and Port Services, focused on the safe and efficient storage of liquid bulk.

Contact: Richard Bamberger | [email protected]| 917-662-8370

Adriana Blasco Cuevas | [email protected]

SOURCE Tradebe