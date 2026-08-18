Trading Technologies to Expand Prediction Markets and Crypto Derivatives Access with Support for OG.com and Crypto.com

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology provider, and Crypto com, global digital asset and financial services platform, today announced TT will support connectivity to OG.com, Crypto.com's CFTC-regulated exchange and clearinghouse, on the TT® platform.

Connectivity to Crypto.com's regulated prediction markets experience, OG.com, is scheduled to go live on TT in the fourth quarter of 2026. Additionally, TT will provide full support for Crypto.com's new margin-based crypto futures contracts at launch.

Steve Humenik, Chief Legal Officer of OG.com and EVP of Crypto.com, said: "As regulated prediction markets and digital asset derivatives continue to mature, providing institutional participants with secure, compliant and seamless access is paramount. Partnering with Trading Technologies allows us to effectively bring OG.com's innovative prediction markets products directly into the workflows of the world's leading market participants."

Alun Green, EVP, Managing Director, Futures and Options for TT, said: "We are seeing a strong and growing appetite among our institutional clients to expand their participation in regulated prediction and digital asset markets. Our connection to OG.com directly addresses this demand, giving our clients the ability to utilize the full power of TT's execution and algorithmic trading tools alongside our clearing and margin optimization solutions to efficiently trade and clear these products. This collaboration underscores our multi-X strategy, delivering robust technology across asset classes to help our clients manage risk effectively."

This development builds on TT's ongoing strategic initiative to offer comprehensive access to the rapidly evolving landscape of U.S.-regulated prediction markets. The expansion underscores the firm's commitment to delivering robust, institutional-grade execution capabilities across an increasingly diverse range of asset classes and trading venues.

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies (www.tradingtechnologies.com), owned by Thoma Bravo and 7RIDGE, is a global capital markets platform services company providing market-leading technology for the end-to-end trading operations of Tier 1 banks, brokerages, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. With its roots in listed derivatives, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company delivers "multi-X" solutions across asset classes, functions, workflows and geographies. The TT platform ecosystem features trade execution across futures, options, fixed income, foreign exchange (FX) and cryptocurrencies, augmented by solutions for data and margin analytics, trade surveillance, clearing and post-trade allocation.

About Crypto.com

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com is trusted by millions of users worldwide and is the industry leader in regulatory compliance, security and privacy. Our vision is simple: Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet™. Crypto.com is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through innovation and development of new use cases including prediction markets and tokenized RWAs.

Learn more at https://crypto.com.

About OG.com

OG.com is the global brand of the Crypto.com enterprise that operates several business lines to service customers globally. North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. conducts business under the brands OG Prediction Markets (OG.com) and Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA), and is registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a designated contract market and derivatives clearing organization. OG Prediction Markets and CDNA offer the trading of prediction market contracts on multiple asset classes, including cryptocurrency, financials, companies, economics, climate and culture through direct access and intermediaries such as Introducing Brokers and Futures Commission Merchants (FCMs).

OG allows customers to trade, engage with others, climb the leaderboard, and is where it pays to be right. Subject to applicable law, OG provides sports fans and consumers with the opportunity to act on uncertainty, capitalize on the future, and celebrate triumph through a most comprehensive offering of sports and cultural event contracts.

Make your call now at https://OG.com.

SOURCE Trading Technologies; Crypto.com