Trading Technologies Wins APAC Capital Markets Tech Supplier of the Year at Capital Markets Technology Awards APAC 2026

CHICAGO, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform services provider, today was named APAC Capital Markets Tech Supplier of the Year at the second annual Capital Markets Technology Awards APAC, hosted by A-Team Group.

TT CEO Justin Llewellyn-Jones said: "The Asia-Pacific region is a critical growth area for us, and we devote significant resources to ensure that our clients have not only low-latency access to a wide range of exchanges but also the multi-asset functionality, sophisticated trading tools and comprehensive clearing services that our clients need. Alongside our strong relationships with the sell-side community throughout the region, we continue to expand our footprint among buy-side participants and to introduce them to our award-winning TCA, automated trading and risk management offerings as well as workflow efficiencies. It is a high honor and truly gratifying for us to be recognized by A-Team and market participants as APAC Capital Markets Tech Supplier of the Year."

The TT platform, which handled more than 3 billion derivatives transactions alone in 2025, is the most widely used platform globally for futures and options on futures, in addition to its growing use across multiple asset classes. Volumes traded on APAC markets on the TT platform throughout the year increased by over 16%, outperforming underlying growth on most markets. TT also experienced a 25% increase in volume traded by Asia-based users, including their activity on markets in the U.S. and Europe.

Seven of TT's 14 data centers are in the Asia-Pacific region, co-located alongside major exchanges. Further expanding this capability, TT this year announced plans to provide direct connectivity to the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) in response to increased domestic and international client demand to trade Indian markets. In April, TT partnered with NZX, the company operating New Zealand's equity, debt, funds, derivatives and energy markets, to deliver native connectivity to NZX from day one for its new S&P/NZX 20 Index Futures. The firm also signed an agreement with the Mercantile Exchange of Vietnam (MXV)—its first client in Vietnam—to leverage TT's global network and infrastructure to bring a reliable, robust trading experience to all local Vietnam trading members.

Now in its second year, the Capital Markets Technology Awards APAC program recognizes the firms "pushing the boundaries of what is possible in capital markets technology." Winners are selected based on votes from members of the capital markets community after the A-Team editors and Advisory Board determine a shortlist in each category.

TT has now won nine A-Team Group honors since 2022. In June, the firm won the award for Best Sell-Side Order Management System (OMS) in the TradingTech Insight Awards USA 2026 following recognitions in March in the same category and as Best Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) Tool in the TradingTech Insight Awards Europe 2026.

About Trading Technologies



Trading Technologies (www.tradingtechnologies.com) is a global capital markets platform services company providing market-leading technology for the end-to-end trading operations of Tier 1 banks, brokerages, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. With its roots in listed derivatives, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company delivers "multi-X" solutions, with "X" representing asset classes, functions, workflows and geographies. This multi-X approach features trade execution services across futures and options, fixed income, foreign exchange (FX) and cryptocurrencies augmented by solutions for data and analytics, including transaction cost analysis (TCA); quantitative trading; compliance and trade surveillance; clearing and post-trade allocation; and infrastructure services. The award-winning TT platform ecosystem also helps exchanges deliver innovative solutions to their market participants, and technology companies to distribute their complementary offerings to Trading Technologies' clients.

SOURCE Trading Technologies