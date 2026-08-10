Trading Technologies Appoints Sal Lombardi as CFO

Executive has more than 25 years of experience in finance leadership for technology companies

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology provider, announced today the appointment of Sal Lombardi as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Lombardi has more than 25 years of experience leading finance across multiple industries, including fintech, enterprise software and logistics technology.

TT CEO Justin Llewellyn-Jones said: "We're delighted to welcome Sal to the leadership team. Throughout his career, Sal has a proven track record of success in developing corporate strategies, fueling company growth and creating enterprise value. His extensive experience in guiding large technology firms through transformative periods of growth will be very relevant as we continue our expansion into new asset classes and solutions that meet our clients' needs."

Lombardi said: "Joining Trading Technologies is a tremendous opportunity to be part of an amazing company with truly superior solutions. I am excited to partner with the leadership team to help drive continued growth across the business, with a strong focus on financial discipline and strategic initiatives."

Lombardi joins TT after serving as CFO of Auctane, now operating as ShipStation Global, the leading intelligent logistics platform powering millions of businesses and billions of shipments annually. Prior to that role, he served as CFO for C1, a solutions-based technology company specializing in AI-powered security, infrastructure and communications. Previously, Lombardi held various senior leadership positions at cxLoyalty over a period of 20 years.

About Trading Technologies



Trading Technologies (www.tradingtechnologies.com), owned by Thoma Bravo and 7RIDGE, is a global capital markets platform services company providing market-leading technology for the end-to-end trading operations of Tier 1 banks, brokerages, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. With its roots in listed derivatives, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company delivers "multi-X" solutions across asset classes, functions, workflows and geographies. The TT platform ecosystem features trade execution across futures, options, fixed income, foreign exchange (FX) and cryptocurrencies, augmented by solutions for data and margin analytics, trade surveillance, clearing and post-trade allocation.

SOURCE Trading Technologies