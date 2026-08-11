Traditional Medicinals Earns a Spot on the 2026 Inc. 5000 for the First Time

Recognition Follows a Milestone Year for the Botanical Wellness Company and Reflects How Purpose and Growth Can Go Hand in Hand

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 50 years, Traditional Medicinals has operated on the conviction that a business rooted in purpose can also be one that grows. That philosophy is now earning national recognition. The leading organic botanical wellness company behind teas like Throat Coat® and Smooth Move® today announced it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list — the company's first appearance on the annual ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies. The Inc. 5000 is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy.

Traditional Medicinals portfolio of teas, lozenges, and capsules.

Traditional Medicinals describes its purpose simply: to inspire active connection to plant wisdom in service of people and planet. The company, which was founded in 1974, has carried that idea since its earliest days as a small operation focused on bringing herbal tea to a wider audience, long before botanical wellness became a mainstream category. That principle is something Traditional Medicinals commits to with the support and consistent effort of its employees and sourcing partners, who bring its products to life, and the consumers who keep choosing and trusting it.

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 is an incredible honor, but what makes this milestone meaningful is what it represents," said Joe Stanziano, CEO of Traditional Medicinals. "It demonstrates that the dedication of our employees and the trust of our consumers have strengthened our purpose-driven business over time. For over 50 years, we've believed that business can be a force for good, creating products that support people's well-being while investing in the communities and partnerships that make those products possible. This recognition belongs to every member of the Traditional Medicinals team."

Traditional Medicinals put the belief that business can be a force for good into practice throughout the year, capping an extended period of milestones that included the celebration of its 50th anniversary in 2024 and the achievement of Fair for Life® certification as a brandholder, which is one of the world's most comprehensive standards for social responsibility, environmental sustainability, and ethical trade. Traditional Medicinals broke ground on a new manufacturing facility in Franklin County, Virginia, in 2025, its first East Coast manufacturing facility, built to expand future production capacity and strengthen supply-chain resilience as the company continues to grow. Together, these milestones reflect Traditional Medicinals' belief that growth does not have to come at the expense of purpose.

Founded by Drake Sadler and Rosemary Gladstar, Traditional Medicinals pioneered pairing traditional herbal knowledge with modern science, becoming the first U.S. manufacturer of organically grown herbal teas. The founding mission still guides the company's operations today: empower people to take charge of their own health through natural plant wisdom, while practicing ethical, sustainable business. In service of this mission, Traditional Medicinals now produces more than 60 teas, lozenges, and capsules as a Certified B Corporation and has invested more than $20 million in farming and wild-collecting communities around the globe over the past decade. Those community partners, as well as Traditional Medicinals' employees, scientists, and herbalists, all contribute to the work that the Inc. 5000 recognition celebrates.

"This achievement wouldn't be possible without the community behind every cup," said Jamie Horst, Chief Purpose Officer at Traditional Medicinals. "That community includes our employees, farmers and wild collectors, scientists and herbalists, sourcing partners and nonprofit partners. Together, they make it possible for us to grow while remaining deeply committed to our purpose."

Past honorees of the Inc. 5000 include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia. This year's list recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like — from AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services — expanding their impact, creating jobs, and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance — it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Traditional Medicinals

Traditional Medicinals is the leader in botanical wellness with a purpose to inspire active connection to plant wisdom in service of people and planet. Founded in 1974, Traditional Medicinals is rooted in herbal medicine that includes ethical sourcing and production, and rigorous attention to purity, quality, and sustainability standards. With more than 60 teas, lozenges, and capsules expertly formulated by herbalists, Traditional Medicinals has a deep commitment to both scientific rigor and traditional plant knowledge. Certified as Fair for Life®, Certified B Corporation, California Benefit Corporation, and California Green Business, Traditional Medicinals commits to elevating communities across the globe, helping ecosystems thrive, and fortifying cultural connections. Traditional Medicinals products are available online, and in most grocery and natural foods retailers. For additional information, visit www.traditionalmedicinals.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Traditional Medicinals