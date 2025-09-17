TRADITIONAL MEDICINALS® EXPANDS WELLNESS OFFERINGS WITH DUAL LAUNCH OF ROSY MOOD™ AND STRESS EASE® CALM TEAS

Formulated to support the emotional and lifestyle needs of today's consumers, Rosy Mood and Stress Ease Calm deliver plant-powered rituals that provide accessible, botanical solutions for everyday well-being. Rosy Mood inspires joy and uplifts mood, while Stress Ease Calm supports intentional unwinding and builds resilience to stress, two essentials for modern living.*

A recent Talker Research survey found that seven in ten people believe their outlook on life would improve if they could better manage stress. "By infusing more joy and calm into everyday rituals, we can help reduce stress levels," said Dr. Taryn Forrelli, ND, Traditional Medicinals' chief science officer. "That's why, in honor of our 50th anniversary, we created teas designed to inspire wonder, spark joy, and provide a sense of calm. Rosy Mood lifts the spirit with every cup, while Stress Ease Calm—powered by adaptogens and other high-quality herbs—offers a restorative moment to unwind and thrive through life's challenges. Crafted with Fair for Life certified ingredients, these blends support emotional well-being while honoring the deep roots of traditional herbal wisdom."

The Brand's Expansion into Mood Support Offerings

Rosy Mood was formulated by Traditional Medicinals' team, drawing on decades of collective wisdom, including the inspiration of Traditional Medicinals' Co-founder Rosemary Gladstar. Rosy Mood marks Traditional Medicinals' latest entry into the mood support category. The blend brings together uplifting damiana, heart-soothing rose, and one of Rosemary's favorite botanicals: butterfly pea flower, for a colorful pause in the day. Thanks to the natural pigments in butterfly pea flower and hibiscus, Rosy Mood shifts color depending on the water's pH when brewed, creating a range of vibrant shades from bright pink to dark purple.

Stress Ease Calm joins the popular Stress Ease family of teas with Tension Relief, Focus, and Immune, as a gentle, everyday tea formulated to support a peaceful state of mind. With a harmonizing blend of ashwagandha, shatavari, and honeybush, this tea combines adaptogens and nervines to help build resilience to occasional stress and restore inner calm.

First Fair for Life Certified Offerings

Fair for Life is one of the world's most rigorous certifications for social responsibility, environmental sustainability, and fair trade. For Traditional Medicinals, it means partnering directly with wild collectors, smallholder farmers, and cooperatives to ensure fairness across the supply chain. Rosy Mood features Fair for Life certified butterfly pea flower and cinnamon, while Stress Ease Calm includes certified ashwagandha and shatavari. This milestone reflects the brand's longstanding commitment to ethical sourcing and community investment, more than $20 million over the past decade in regions from Eastern Europe to India. It also marks the next step toward Traditional Medicinals' goal of sourcing 80% of its herbs from fair-certified origins by 2030.

"Fair for Life is more than a label, it's a commitment woven into every step of the journey," said Jamie Horst, Traditional Medicinals' chief purpose officer. "Rosy Mood and Stress Ease Calm reflect our commitment to ensure dignity, equity, and long-term support for communities and ecosystems from seed to cup."

50 Years of Herbal Wellness

The launch of Rosy Mood and Stress Ease Calm continues Traditional Medicinals' "50 Years in Bloom" anniversary celebration. The anniversary year has featured significant initiatives including the launch of Herbs for All, which has awarded over $75,000 in grants to nonprofit partners advancing health and herbal wellness access in their communities. The company has invested more than $200,000 in broadening access to high-quality herbal wellness through community education programs.

About Traditional Medicinals

Traditional Medicinals is the leader in botanical wellness with a purpose to inspire active connection to plant wisdom in service of people and planet. Founded in 1974, Traditional Medicinals is rooted in herbal medicine that includes ethical sourcing and production, and rigorous attention to purity, quality, and sustainability standards. With more than sixty teas, lozenges and capsules specially formulated by herbalists, Traditional Medicinals has a deep commitment to both modern botany and traditional plant knowledge. Certified as Fair for Life, B Corporation, California Benefit Corporation, and California Green Business, Traditional Medicinals commits to elevating communities across the globe, helping ecosystems thrive, and fortifying cultural connections. Traditional Medicinals products are available online, and in most grocery and natural foods retailers. For additional information, visit www.traditionalmedicinals.com.

*These statements have been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE Traditional Medicinals