Train Your Skin Like You Train Your Body: LifeSpa at Life Time Brings a Training Mindset to Summer Skincare

One of the nation's largest spa and salon operators is helping guests build healthier-looking skin through personalized Hydrafacial treatments

Key Highlights:

Treatment: Hydrafacial — a professional, multi-step facial that cleanses, exfoliates, extracts impurities and deeply hydrates the skin in a single session.

Hydrafacial — a professional, multi-step facial that cleanses, exfoliates, extracts impurities and deeply hydrates the skin in a single session. Available at: More than 150 Life Time clubs locations across the U.S. and Canada.

More than 150 Life Time clubs locations across the U.S. and Canada. Offered at LifeSpa since: 2004, making LifeSpa one of the nation's largest and longest-running Hydrafacial providers.

2004, making LifeSpa one of the nation's largest and longest-running Hydrafacial providers. Three options: Signature (30 minutes), Deluxe (45 minutes) and Platinum (60 minutes).

Signature (30 minutes), Deluxe (45 minutes) and Platinum (60 minutes). Who can book: Life Time members and non-member guests.

CHANHASSEN, Minn., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer sun, heat, travel and outdoor activity can leave skin dry, dull or congested. LifeSpa, the full-service spa and salon located inside Life Time (NYSE: LTH) athletic country clubs nationwide, is bringing the company's training mindset to skincare this summer with a heightened focus on professional treatments that help guests build healthier-looking skin over time.

Taking care of your skin is part of a whole-body approach to healthy aging.

At the center of the effort is Hydrafacial, a professional skincare treatment that cleanses, exfoliates, extracts impurities and deeply hydrates the skin in one service. LifeSpa, one of the nation's largest spa and salon operators, has offered Hydrafacial since 2004 and today is among the nation's largest providers of the treatment, with services available across more than 150 Life Time destinations in the U.S. and Canada.

"At LifeSpa, like Life Time, we believe meaningful results come from the healthy habits people build and sustain over time," said Ali Yanez, Senior Vice President of LifeSpa at Life Time. "That mindset extends to how we train our skin, just as we train our bodies. Hydrafacial is a natural fit to offer our members and guests because it supports personalized, consistent care that helps people look and feel their best over the long term."

The summer focus also reflects a broader shift in how people think about skincare: less as an occasional beauty fix and more as part of a whole-body approach to healthy aging. For LifeSpa, that means caring for skin alongside the other healthy habits Life Time is known for, including how people move, recover, eat, sleep and manage stress.

LifeSpa offers three Hydrafacial options to meet guests where they are in their skincare routine:

Signature Hydrafacial is a 30-minute treatment and an ideal introduction to Hydrafacial, featuring the core cleanse, exfoliate, extract and hydrate steps for a refreshed, healthy-looking glow.

is a 30-minute treatment and an ideal introduction to Hydrafacial, featuring the core cleanse, exfoliate, extract and hydrate steps for a refreshed, healthy-looking glow. Deluxe Hydrafacial is a 45-minute treatment that builds on the Signature experience with added personalization, including LED light therapy and a targeted booster serum to address specific skin goals such as fine lines, uneven tone, redness or congestion.

is a 45-minute treatment that builds on the Signature experience with added personalization, including LED light therapy and a targeted booster serum to address specific skin goals such as fine lines, uneven tone, redness or congestion. Platinum Hydrafacial is a 60-minute treatment and LifeSpa's most comprehensive Hydrafacial option, adding lymphatic drainage along with LED light therapy and a targeted booster serum for a more elevated, customized experience.

Summer can be an especially important time to reset skin routines. Increased heat, sun exposure, travel, outdoor activity, sweat and changes in hydration can affect how skin looks and feels. By making Hydrafacial a consistent part of a broader wellness routine, LifeSpa helps men and women take a proactive approach to skin health rather than waiting for a concern to appear.

"LifeSpa is uniquely positioned because it lives inside one of the most comprehensive wellness environments in the country," Yanez added. "Our guests are already investing in how they move, recover and care for their bodies. LifeSpa helps them extend that same mindset to their skin with expert guidance, advanced treatments and a routine they can actually maintain."

LifeSpa at Life Time offers full-service hair, skin, body and nail treatments in a convenient, in-club setting. Services are available to Life Time members and non-member guests.

This article on experiencelife.com provides even more about the benefits of a Hydrafacial at Life Time.

For more information about LifeSpa and Hydrafacial services at Life Time, visit www.lifetime.life/lifespa LifeSpa's Instagram, and www.lifetime.life, follow Life Time on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, or download the complimentary Life Time app.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a Hydrafacial? A Hydrafacial is a professional, multi-step facial that cleanses, exfoliates, extracts impurities and deeply hydrates the skin in a single, non-invasive session. LifeSpa has offered Hydrafacial since 2004.

A Hydrafacial is a professional, multi-step facial that cleanses, exfoliates, extracts impurities and deeply hydrates the skin in a single, non-invasive session. LifeSpa has offered Hydrafacial since 2004. What does a Hydrafacial do for your skin? It removes dead skin cells and impurities while delivering hydration, leaving skin refreshed, clearer and more radiant. Receiving regular, recurring treatments is beneficial.

It removes dead skin cells and impurities while delivering hydration, leaving skin refreshed, clearer and more radiant. Receiving regular, recurring treatments is beneficial. Where can you get a Hydrafacial at Life Time? At LifeSpa, the full-service spa and salon inside Life Time athletic country clubs, with treatments available at more than 150 Life Time destinations across the U.S. and Canada.

At LifeSpa, the full-service spa and salon inside Life Time athletic country clubs, with treatments available at more than 150 Life Time destinations across the U.S. and Canada. What is the difference between the Signature, Deluxe and Platinum options? Signature (30 minutes) covers the core cleanse, exfoliate, extract and hydrate steps. Deluxe (45 minutes) adds LED light therapy and a targeted booster serum for goals such as fine lines, uneven tone, redness or congestion. Platinum (60 minutes) is the most comprehensive option, adding lymphatic drainage on top of LED therapy and a booster serum.

Signature (30 minutes) covers the core cleanse, exfoliate, extract and hydrate steps. Deluxe (45 minutes) adds LED light therapy and a targeted booster serum for goals such as fine lines, uneven tone, redness or congestion. Platinum (60 minutes) is the most comprehensive option, adding lymphatic drainage on top of LED therapy and a booster serum. How often should you get a Hydrafacial? Because results build with consistency, the same way fitness results do, many guests make Hydrafacial a regular part of their routine rather than an occasional treatment. LifeSpa's skin experts can recommend a cadence based on individual skin goals.

Because results build with consistency, the same way fitness results do, many guests make Hydrafacial a regular part of their routine rather than an occasional treatment. LifeSpa's skin experts can recommend a cadence based on individual skin goals. Do you need to be a Life Time member? No. LifeSpa services are available to both Life Time members and non-member guests.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its more than 190 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, the complimentary and comprehensive Life Time app featuring its L•AI•C™ AI-powered health companion, and more than 30 iconic athletic events. Serving people ages 90 days to 90+ years, the Life Time ecosystem uniquely delivers healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment experiences, a range of unique healthy way of life programs, highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and more. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company is committed to upholding an exceptional culture for its more than 50,000 team members.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.