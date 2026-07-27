Transaera Appoints David Eisenbud as Executive Vice President of Sales

Climate technology veteran joins as Transaera scales commercial deployment of its next-generation HVAC technology

SOMERVILLE, Mass., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transaera, a Massachusetts-based technology company revolutionizing air conditioning through advanced materials and system designs, today announced the appointment of David Eisenbud as Executive Vice President of Sales.

David Eisenbud, Executive Vice President of Sales for Transaera

Eisenbud brings more than 25 years of leadership experience building and scaling renewable energy and climate technology businesses. In his new role, he will lead Transaera's market development, customer sales, strategic partnerships and commercialization efforts as the company accelerates adoption of its next-generation heat pump technology designed to dramatically reduce energy consumption and dependence on fossil fuels.

"As demand accelerates for HVAC systems that deliver more cooling with lower energy demand from the grid , we need proven commercial leadership to meet the moment," said Sorin Grama, CEO of Transaera. "David has spent his career turning breakthrough clean energy technology into large-scale commercial success, and that's exactly what we need as we scale deployment of our advanced heat pump technology with commercial building owners across the country."

Eisenbud entered the solar industry in 2001 with PowerLight and later joined SunPower, where he launched the company's Canadian utility-scale solar business in 2008, generating more than $130 million in revenue. He also held leadership roles at TSMC Solar, SunEdison and GE Solar.

Most recently as vice president of origination at DSD Renewables, Eisenbud led the commercial team responsible for customer engagement, contract negotiations, and investment allocations for distributed solar and battery energy storage projects helping deliver award-winning clean energy solutions. Across his career, he has secured strategic partnerships, expanded renewable energy project portfolios and closed more than $250 million in renewable energy transactions.

"Transaera is entering the market at a time when building owners are under real pressure to cut both energy costs and carbon emissions, and few technologies deliver on both at this scale," said Eisenbud. "I've spent my career helping clean energy companies move from promising technology to proven, bankable business, and I see that same opportunity here. I'm looking forward to building the commercial partnerships that will get Transaera's technology into buildings worldwide."

Throughout his career, Eisenbud has combined market strategy, financial expertise and collaborative leadership to build scalable businesses that deliver lasting value for customers, investors and partners. His appointment reflects Transaera's continued investment in commercial growth as it expands deployment of its advanced Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS), which reduces energy consumption by 40% while enabling enterprises to meet their sustainability targets.

About Transaera

Transaera is a Massachusetts-based technology company revolutionizing air conditioning through advanced materials and system design. Its high-efficiency Dedicated Outdoor Air System delivers 40% in expected energy savings while eliminating direct carbon emissions. Founded by MIT engineers and materials scientists, Transaera is focused on scalable solutions for commercial buildings worldwide. To get an estimate of your energy savings based on building type, climate zone and project scope, please go to: https://savings.transaera.com/

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SOURCE Transaera