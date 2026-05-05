Amazon and Transaera to Expand Use of High-Efficiency Heat Pump Technology

The collaboration supports scale-up of next-generation heat pump technology providing 40% expected energy savings

SOMERVILLE, Mass., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Transaera, a Boston-based innovator in next-generation cooling and dehumidification systems today announced a new collaboration following a successful six-month field trial of Transaera's rooftop-based cooling technology at an Amazon logistics facility. The extended trial demonstrated consistent energy savings exceeding traditional systems while maintaining performance in hot and humid conditions. Results were validated through independent third-party analysis that confirmed the system's efficiency benefits.

Transaera's Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS).

The successful trial paved the way for a broader multi-year commercial agreement to integrate Transaera's system into Amazon's heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) design solutions. Under this expanded collaboration, Transaera will dedicate a portion of its U.S.-based manufacturing output to support Amazon's HVAC deployment needs.

"At Amazon, we seek technologies that support our Climate Pledge goal to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040. Our work with Transaera has moved from field trial to readiness for first commercial use, and this new collaboration supports expanding use of this technology within our global network of buildings," said Asad Jafry, Director of Global Energy, Sustainability and AGV at Amazon.

Transaera's technology fundamentally rethinks how commercial air conditioning handles humidity. Instead of overcooling air to remove moisture – an energy-intensive process used by conventional rooftop systems – Transaera uses a new class of solid desiccant materials, called Metal Organic Frameworks (MOFs), to remove moisture before cooling. This results in expected energy savings of 40% compared to conventional packaged direct expansion (DX) only systems in a footprint compatible with existing rooftop designs.

"HVAC use accounts for over one-third of energy use in commercial buildings," said Sorin Grama, CEO and Co-founder of Transaera. "This technology has the potential to reduce operational cost while enhancing indoor air quality and occupant comfort across commercial and industrial facilities."

Transaera's first product, a Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS), has demonstrated more than double the current federal minimum efficiency standard for moisture removal. The company's systems are designed as heat pumps capable of cooling, heating, and dehumidifying without reliance on natural gas reheat, aligning with electrification strategies across the commercial building sector.

This collaboration also strengthens domestic manufacturing. Transaera is building a U.S.-based supply chain for advanced HVAC systems, supporting skilled jobs while advancing more energy efficient infrastructure.

"This announcement signals that high-performance HVAC is no longer a niche innovation—it's becoming the new standard," Grama added. "We're proud to work with Amazon to demonstrate a more energy efficient technology that can deliver lasting economic returns."

About Transaera

Transaera is a Massachusetts-based technology company revolutionizing air conditioning through advanced materials and system design. Its high-efficiency Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems provides 40% in expected energy savings while eliminating direct carbon emissions. Founded by MIT engineers and materials scientists, Transaera is focused on scalable solutions for commercial buildings worldwide. To get an estimate of your energy savings based on building type, climate zone, and project scope, please go to:

https://savings.transaera.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements regarding anticipated product performance, deployment timelines, manufacturing scale-up, and purchasing targets. Actual results may differ materially based on manufacturing execution, project timelines, and other factors.

Appendix

Transaera's systems are drop-in replacements, engineered to the same footprint and weight as legacy HVAC units. This allows for seamless installation with no structural modifications or expensive roof retrofits. The simplicity of the design ensures that maintenance follows standard HVAC protocols, allowing existing service technicians to maintain the units without specialized training.

Media Contact:

Colin Mahoney

Mahoney Communications Group

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212.220.6045

SOURCE Transaera