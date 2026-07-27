Transamerica and Osaic's Advo(k)ate Advisors Unveil 401(k) Pooled Employer Plan

New pooled employer plan streamlines administration, enhances participant experience and offers employers broad access to industry-leading fiduciary support

BALTIMORE, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica and Advo(k)ate Advisors today announced the launch of the Advo(k)ate Nexus Pooled Employer Plan (PEP), a modern retirement solution designed to simplify plan administration for employers of all sizes while elevating the participant experience.

The Advo(k)ate Nexus PEP integrates fiduciary outsourcing, payroll connectivity, scalable administration and a robust participant experience—allowing employers to focus more time and resources on their core business.

"Advo(k)ate Advisors and Osaic are exceptional partners, who bring deep expertise, proactive fiduciary leadership and a relentless commitment to customer outcomes," said Darren Zino, Head of Retirement Distribution at Transamerica. "Their focus on fee transparency, participant education and high-touch service sets a new standard in our industry. Together, we are delivering a pooled employer plan that simplifies complexity and is designed to help employers and employees achieve brighter retirement outcomes."

Transamerica Fiduciary Services serves as the pooled plan provider and assumes key administrative and fiduciary duties. Transamerica Retirement Solutions is the recordkeeper and administrative services provider, while Transamerica Trust Company serves as custodian and trustee. Advo(k)ate Advisors provides investment oversight as the named ERISA Section 3(38) investment fiduciary.

"We chose Transamerica for its leadership in pooled plan solutions and its ability to deliver the scale, technology and service model our clients expect," said Renn Williams, Partner, Advo(k)ate Advisors. "The Advo(k)ate Nexus PEP offers employers a streamlined way to provide a competitive retirement benefit, backed by a provider recognized for excellence in the pooled employer plan market."

Key features of the Advo(k)ate Nexus PEP include:

Experienced leadership: Transamerica supports thousands of participating employers, brings decades of expertise in pooled plan solutions and is a recognized leader in pooled employer plan adoption and innovation.

Transamerica supports thousands of participating employers, brings decades of expertise in pooled plan solutions and is a recognized leader in pooled employer plan adoption and innovation. Payroll integration: Relationships with more than 125 payroll providers and flexible integration options save time, improve accuracy and boost productivity.

Relationships with more than 125 payroll providers and flexible integration options save time, improve accuracy and boost productivity. Participant experience: Industry-recognized website and mobile access, OnTrack ® guidance with Your Retirement Outlook ® and optional Managed Advice ® for goals-based investment management.

Industry-recognized website and mobile access, ® guidance with ® and optional ® for goals-based investment management. Human support: Dedicated customer care associated with high satisfaction rates and improved plan participation and deferral outcomes.

Dedicated customer care associated with high satisfaction rates and improved plan participation and deferral outcomes. Administrative relief: A single Form 5500 and audit across adopting employers, with centralized fiduciary and administrative duties.

To learn more about the Advo(k)ate Nexus Pooled Employer Plan, please call (659) 238-0010 or visit www.advokateadvisors.com.

About Transamerica

Transamerica believes everyone deserves the opportunity to live their best life. It's what inspires us to be a champion for helping everyday Americans thrive. As a leading provider of life insurance, retirement, and investment solutions for more than 10 million Americans, we help people make the most of what's important to them.

Supporting our customers' financial futures with innovative products and services has been our mission for more than 120 years. In 2025, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $52.6 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of customer-paid annuity premiums.

Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Aegon is an international financial services holding company.

For more information, visit www.transamerica.com.

Administrative Group, LLC dba Transamerica Fiduciary Services is the Pooled Plan Provider ("PPP"), a named plan fiduciary and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Transamerica. Transamerica Retirement Solutions, LLC (TRS) is the recordkeeper and may act as a plan fiduciary with respect to certain administrative services, to the extent it exercises independent discretion, and only for the proper execution of the specific and agreed-upon administrative procedures for the services. Transamerica Trust Company (TTC) is aﬃliated with TRS. TTC is an Iowa trust company with its principal oﬃce located at 6400 C Street SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52499. Transamerica Investors Securities, LLC (TIS), member FINRA, 440 Mamaroneck Avenue, Harrison, NY 10528. Investment advisory services (including Managed Advice®) are offered through Transamerica Retirement Advisors, LLC (TRA), registered investment advisor. All Transamerica companies identified are affiliated.

Pooled employer plans (PEPs) are a newer type of multiple employer plan for which Department of Labor (DOL) and IRS guidance is still pending in a number of areas. An employer participating in a PEP retains certain fiduciary responsibilities, including responsibility for retaining and monitoring the Pooled Plan Provider (PPP) and any named fiduciary, for determining the reasonableness of its plan fees, and for periodically reviewing the plan as a whole. Nothing in this communication should be construed as the commencement of operations by a PPP prior to registration as a PPP. Among other responsibilities, the PPP acts as the ERISA 3(16) Plan Administrator.

Securities and investment advisory services offered through Osaic Wealth, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC. Osaic Wealth is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Osaic Wealth. 6801 Cahaba Valley Road, Suite 206, Birmingham, AL 35242. (659) 238-0010.

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SOURCE Transamerica