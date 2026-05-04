Transamerica Introduces New Registered Index-Linked Annuity with Optional Income Features

Transamerica Structured Index Advantage® Income Annuity (TSIA Income) adds new options to help create protected, non‑reducing* lifetime payments with flexibility to support evolving retirement and legacy goals

BALTIMORE, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica today introduced TSIA Income, a new registered index-linked annuity (RILA) designed to help individuals create protected lifetime income while remaining connected to market opportunity and maintaining flexibility as retirement needs evolve.

As responsibility for retirement income continues to shift to individuals, many Americans are looking for ways to turn savings into predictable, reliable payments. TSIA Income is designed to help address this challenge by providing guaranteed lifetime income, offering a dependable stream of payments while still allowing for flexibility and continued participation in market opportunities.

"Today's retirees want confidence their income can last, along with flexibility as their needs evolve," said Liza Tyler, head of Annuity Solutions at Transamerica. "As more Americans recognize the value annuities can offer in helping turn savings into protected income, TSIA Income represents the next evolution of Transamerica's annuity offerings—combining protected lifetime income with added flexibility that gives people greater control over when income begins and how they plan ahead."

As an added benefit, Transamerica now offers Performance Lock+ at no additional cost on all new and existing Transamerica registered index‑linked annuity (RILA) contracts. Performance Lock+ provides added flexibility by allowing clients to lock in Index Account Option gains during a Crediting Period and move those gains into a Performance Lock Account, helping to protect progress along the way. Clients also have monthly opportunities, prior to the Allocation Anniversary, to re‑enter their original Index Account Option, giving advisors and investors greater control as market conditions and goals evolve.

TSIA Income offers multiple ways to tailor how and when lifetime income begins, including:

A no explicit fee income option

TSIA Income includes a no explicit fee RILA income option, designed for investors who want protected lifetime income in a cost-efficient way. Income can begin immediately or be deferred, with Rider Withdrawal Percentages that automatically increase over time based on age — regardless of market conditions. If retirement goals change, investors can redirect assets towards growth and protection instead.

An optional Step-Up feature

For investors seeking the opportunity to build higher future income, TSIA Income offers an optional Step‑Up feature. With Step‑Up, if the Policy Value is higher than the current Withdrawal Base at the time of the Step‑Up, the Withdrawal Base is reset to equal the Policy Value. This can help increase future withdrawal amounts by combining market participation with increasing deferred Rider Withdrawal Percentages. Step‑Up is available for an additional fee.

An optional Additional Death Benefit (ADB)

TSIA Income also offers an optional Additional Death Benefit, available for an additional fee and elected at issue, designed to help support legacy goals. The ADB allows beneficiaries to receive an additional death benefit amount based on rider earnings, providing an opportunity to leave more to loved ones while maintaining a focus on lifetime income.

For more information, talk to a financial professional or visit transamerica.com.

About Transamerica

Transamerica believes everyone deserves the opportunity to live their best life. It's what inspires us to be a champion for helping everyday Americans thrive. As a leading provider of life insurance, retirement, and investment solutions for more than 10 million Americans, we help people make the most of what's important to them. Supporting our customers' financial futures with innovative products and services has been our mission for more than 120 years. In 2025, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $52.6 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of customer-paid annuity premiums. Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Aegon is an international financial services holding company. For more information, visit www.transamerica.com.

*Income will never be less than the initial Rider Withdrawal Amount as long as no excess withdrawals are taken.

A current prospectus for this product should either precede or accompany this material. Before investing, consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. Go to transamerica.com for prospectuses containing this and other information. Please read carefully.

Registered Index-Linked Annuities are long-term, tax-deferred vehicles designed for retirement purposes and are not for everyone. They are subject to possible loss of principal and earnings due to market fluctuation, investment risks as a result of fees and charges under the policy including surrender charges, other transaction charges, and periodic charges.

Annuities issued in all states except New York by Transamerica Life Insurance Company, Cedar Rapids, Iowa and in New York by Transamerica Financial Life Insurance Company, Harrison, New York. Annuities are underwritten and distributed by Transamerica Capital, LLC, 1801 California St., Suite 5200, Denver CO 80202, Member FINRA. References to Transamerica may pertain to one or all of these companies.

You cannot directly invest in an index and the annuity does not participate directly in any stock or equity investments. Stock dividends on the index are not included as a component of the Index Value.

When you invest in an Index Account Option, the upside potential of your investment may be limited by its Growth Opportunity Type. The Index Account Option's Downside Protection may not fully protect from loss. The losses could be significant.

When you exercises the Performance Lock feature, your Interim Value will be "locked in", (less any remaining Credit Advantage fees and other applicable charges-Not applicable in New York) and your investment will be transferred to a holding account (the Performance Lock Account) until the next Allocation Anniversary. By locking in the current Interim Value, you will no longer participate in additional gains or losses of their chosen Index may receive until the next Allocation Anniversary. During this time, you may choose to exercise the Early Re-Entry feature to reinvest in the same Index Account Option on any Allocation Monthiversary prior to the next Allocation Anniversary. The number of Allocation Monthiversaries available corresponds to the number of months remaining until the next Allocation Anniversary. While in the holding account, you will be credited compound interest daily based on the annual interest rate in effect on that day and will be reduced on a dollar-for dollar basis for any fees, charges, or withdrawals deducted from the Performance Lock Account. If you exercise the Performance Lock when the Interim Value is lower than the initial investment, you may be "locking-in" a loss. By exercising Early Re-Entry, you will be re-exposing your investment to the possibility of Index losses, negative Interim Value adjustments and reductions to your Index Base, as well as any applicable Credit Advantage fees. Due to the shortened remaining length of the Crediting Period upon re-entry, the value of your investment could be more susceptible to loss from short-term negative Index performance.

Transamerica Structured Index Advantage Income Annuity is not available in Oregon and New York. Performance Lock+ is referred to as Interim Value Lock+ in New York.

The Additional Death Benefit will be taxed to your beneficiary as ordinary income. No benefit is payable under the Additional Death Benefit if there are no Rider Earnings on the date of the death benefit proceeds are calculated.

The policy is referred to as an index-linked variable annuity.

All guarantees, including optional benefits, are based on the claims-paying ability of the issuing insurance company.

All policies, riders, and forms may vary by state and may not be available in all states.

ICC24 TPVA14IC-0720 (SC), TPVA14FL-0720 (SC), TPVA14OR-0720 (SC), TRIA10OR-R0821, FPVA14NY-0720, FRIA10NY-R0821, ICC25 TRIA16IC-0825 (PL), TRIA16FL-0825 (PL), TRIA16OR-0825 (PL), FRIA16NY-0825 (PL), ICC25 TRGL26IC-0825 (IS), ICC25 TRGL26IC-0825 (IJ), ICC25 TRGL27IC-0825 (IS)(SU), ICC25 TRGL27IC-0825 (IJ)(SU), ICC25 TRGL27IC-0825 (AS), ICC25 TRGL27IC-0825 (AJ), ICC25 TRGL27IC-0825 (IS)(AD), ICC25 TRGL27IC-0825 (IJ)(AD), TRGL26FL-0825 (IS)(SC), TRGL26FL-0825 (IJ)(SC), other versions also available, TRGL26OR-0825 (IS), TRGL26OR-0825 (IJ), TRGL27OR-0825 (IS)(SU), TRGL27OR-0825 (IJ)(SU), TRGL27OR-R1225 (AS), TRGL27OR-R1225 (AJ), TRGL27OR-R1225 (IS)(AD), TRGL27OR-R1225 (IJ)(AD)

Media inquiries:

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Hank Williams

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Erin Yang

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SOURCE Transamerica