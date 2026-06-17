transcosmos and Kyoei Sangyo launch SmartOrderLink, an online order receipt platform, to address challenges in B2B order transactions

Seamlessly connecting multiple manufacturers through a shared platform for greater operational efficiency

TOKYO, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; Representative Director & Co-presidents: Masaaki Muta/Takeshi Kamiya; transcosmos) and Kyoei Sangyo Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo; President: Jun Hirasawa; Kyoei Sangyo) today announced the release of SmartOrderLink, an online order receipt platform, to help companies address challenges in business-to-business transactions related to order receipt and placement. Through a shared platform that standardizes order receipt and placement processes across industries, the two companies streamline operations by seamlessly connecting data between ordering companies and order-receiving companies.

SmartOrderLink

In business-to-business transactions to date, different systems have been used depending on the industry and the companies involved, creating challenges for order-receiving companies in managing increasingly diverse and complex order channels. In addition, ordering companies have faced cost-related challenges due to the need to implement multiple systems.

The newly launched SmartOrderLink addresses these challenges—which cannot be resolved by individual companies alone—by providing a platform for shared use across industries, thereby helping to reduce operational workload and costs.

SmartOrderLink enables order transactions to be completed entirely online and can be operated not only on personal computers but also on smartphones and tablets. For order

receiving companies, it reduces workload and helps prevent errors through data integration, while enabling integrated management through the consolidation of order channels. For ordering companies, it eliminates implementation costs and allows them to place orders with multiple suppliers within the industry. The platform supports both single-order entry and bulk data ordering, achieving greater operational efficiency for both order

receiving and ordering companies through seamless data integration.

Building on their track records to date, transcosmos and Kyoei Sangyo aim to realize industry specific business transformation and contribute to the optimization of the entire supply chain.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with cutting-edge "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes, focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 187 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of the e-commerce market on a global scale, transcosmos provides comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos is committed to treating the challenges of its clients and society as its own—discussing and addressing their issues from planning to execution—and Make It Real, Together. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

About Kyoei Sangyo Co., Ltd.

Kyoei Sangyo has been delivering "greater convenience and enhanced comfort" for the society of the future through its Semiconductor and FA Business—covering semiconductor devices, factory automation (equipment, processing machines, and robotics), and air conditioning and refrigeration systems—and its System Development Business. In recent years, as a business transformation partner for its customers, Kyoei Sangyo aims to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society and the development of industry by helping them promote digital transformation (DX) and optimize their supply chains. (URL: https://www.kyoei.co.jp/englishpage/index.html)

SOURCE transcosmos inc.