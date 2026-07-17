transcosmos was again selected for inclusion in the FTSE Blossom Japan Index and FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index

Recognized for its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices

TOKYO, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos today announced that it has again been selected for inclusion in the FTSE Blossom Japan Index and FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index by global index provider FTSE Russell. This marks the second consecutive year that transcosmos has been included in both indices.

The FTSE Blossom Japan Index is designed to measure the performance of Japanese companies that demonstrate strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. The FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index is designed as a sector-neutral benchmark that reflects the performance of companies demonstrating relatively strong ESG practices within their respective sectors.

FTSE Russell evaluates companies across a wide range of ESG themes, including corporate governance, occupational safety and health, human rights, anti-corruption, and climate change. transcosmos was recognized for its sustainability management and ongoing ESG efforts.

About the FTSE Blossom Japan Index

The FTSE Blossom Japan Index is an ESG index developed by FTSE Russell for Japanese companies and is composed of companies demonstrating strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. The index is one of the ESG indices adopted by Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) and is widely used as a benchmark for ESG investment.

About the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index

The FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index is composed of Japanese companies that demonstrate relatively strong ESG performance within their respective sectors. In addition, for companies with high greenhouse gas emissions, their responses to climate change are also assessed. The index is used as a benchmark to help promote the transition to a low-carbon economy.

*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with cutting-edge "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes, focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 188 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of the e-commerce market on a global scale, transcosmos provides comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos is committed to treating the challenges of its clients and society as its own—discussing and addressing their issues from planning to execution—and Make It Real, Together. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.