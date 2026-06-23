transcosmos receives Best Outsourcing Partner Award at the 2026 New Customer Service Festival

Advancing smart services through AI

TOKYO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos today announced that it received the Best Outsourcing Partner Award at the "2026 AI- Powered Customer Service Industry Innovation and Development Conference & the 4th New Customer Service Festival Awards Ceremony," held in China on June 5.

Best Outsourcing Partner Award

The New Customer Service Festival, organized by the Beijing Customer Insight Enterprise Management Center (*), recognizes companies, organizations, and individuals that have achieved outstanding results in the transformation toward next-generation customer service. As an award program designed to support the development of the customer service industry in the new era, it attracted numerous applicants. Among them, transcosmos was selected as an award winner in recognition of its achievements in building AI-powered customer service systems and its innovative initiatives in outsourcing services.

(*) The Beijing Customer Insight Enterprise Management Center (Customer Insight) is a content services company that supports industry innovation, resource integration, and value creation. Starting from a media platform, it works to deepen industry value while building a cross-industry ecosystem that connects the entire customer contact center industry.

■ AI- powered transformation and reinvention: From cost center to value-creation hub through AI strategy

Under the theme "AI Integration & Innovation: Smart Services Shaping the Future," this year's New Customer Service Festival highlights innovative initiatives and practical achievements in the customer service industry leveraging AI. Guided by this forward-looking strategy, transcosmos established at an early stage a clear transformation policy to accelerate the use of AI and digital technologies, building on rich data assets it has accumulated over the years. By evolving customer service from a traditional cost center into a core function that generates business value, transcosmos aims to create greater value.

transcosmos is systematically advancing a framework that enables human agents to focus on higher value-added customer interactions by freeing them from routine tasks through the adoption of fully automated AI agents and the development of AI-supported infrastructure. For example, for companies in the gaming industry, transcosmos has introduced fully automated AI agents that handle nighttime inquiries, replacing conventional human-based operations. This has helped alleviate the shortage of human agents while increasing response speed, leading to a significant rise in customer satisfaction.

For companies in the 3C industry, transcosmos has built an AI-based operational support system. While enhancing operational efficiency through an AI-powered knowledge base and the automatic classification of inquiry types, it also enables detailed, tailored complaint handling for each user by tagging and modeling diverse user attribute data. As a result, it achieves both higher operational quality and an enhanced customer experience, while advancing its services through the use of digital technologies.

■ Delivering results and continued evolution: AI adoption across the entire operational process enhances both customer experience and business value

In the customer service industry, the value of AI lies not only in advanced technological concepts, but in its rapid implementation in real operations and the creation of tangible results. In recent years, transcosmos has promoted the advancement of AI-enabled customer service across a wide range of operational areas, contributing to the digital transformation (DX) of many companies.

For example, for a new energy vehicle brand, transcosmos provides AI-based quality assurance and real-time operational monitoring services using large language models (LLMs). This enables greater efficiency in quality assurance operations while allowing 24/7 real-time monitoring of agent performance and customer-agent interactions, making it possible to identify issues early and implement prompt corrective actions. This leads to an overall enhancement of service quality.

In addition, for a fashion brand, transcosmos has introduced AI-based automatic scoring functions and automatic summarization of call and chat interactions. This reduces the workload for training and evaluation as well as the creation and summings-up of inquiry records, enabling human resources to be reallocated to higher value-added customer interactions and operations directly linked to business growth.

Through these initiatives, transcosmos has deepened the integration of AI and the customer service domain, going beyond enhancements in efficiency and quality at the individual task level to build an advanced service delivery framework that supports the entire operational process. Building on these efforts, transcosmos will continue to enhance both service experiences and business value.

The Best Outsourcing Partner Award at the 4th New Customer Service Festival reflects strong recognition of transcosmos's transformation efforts, as well as validation of transcosmos's strategy to create new value in outsourcing services through the use of AI. Going forward, transcosmos will continue to promote innovation through the integration of AI and the customer service domain, while strengthening its service delivery capabilities that support the entire operational process. transcosmos will also help more companies streamline operations and enhance customer experience value, and contribute to the further advancement of service transformation through AI while collaborating with industry partners.

●transcosmos history in China

transcosmos entered the Chinese market and launched its offshore services business in 1995. In 2006, the company opened its first call center in Shanghai and started to provide call center services for the Chinese market. Today, transcosmos has its bases and subsidiaries across 25 cities in China including Shanghai, Beijing, Tianjin, Hefei, Changsha, Xi'an, Wuhan, Neijiang, Kunshan, Zhengzhou, Rizhao, Suzhou, Taipei and more. The company offers extensive services such as business process outsourcing (BPO) including contact centers, e-commerce one-stop, customer experience, digital marketing, and system development for both Chinese and global brands.

*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

■ About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with cutting-edge "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes, focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 187 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of the e-commerce market on a global scale, transcosmos provides comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos is committed to treating the challenges of its clients and society as its own—discussing and addressing their issues from planning to execution—and Make It Real, Together. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.