transcosmos receives Committed Badge for EcoVadis Sustainability Assessment

Recognized for its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives

TOKYO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos today announced that it has received the EcoVadis Committed Badge through the EcoVadis Sustainability Rating assessment conducted by EcoVadis, a global sustainability ratings provider headquartered in France.

Ecovadis

The Committed Badge is awarded to companies whose efforts toward sustainability business management have been recognized through the EcoVadis Sustainability Rating assessment. The assessment evaluates companies across four themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. The badge reflects a company's continuous improvement efforts and commitment to advancing sustainability.

EcoVadis is a global sustainability ratings provider that assesses companies' sustainability performance across four themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. More than 250,000 companies in 185 countries are covered by its assessments, and many global companies use EcoVadis ratings as a criterion for supplier evaluation and vendor selection.

Approach to the EcoVadis sustainability rating

To further advance its sustainability management, transcosmos is strengthening its efforts related to the EcoVadis Sustainability Rating, an internationally recognized sustainability assessment. In recent years, stakeholders, including clients and investors, have increasingly called for initiatives and disclosures related to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues. transcosmos has continuously promoted efforts to reduce its environmental impact, respect human rights, and strengthen compliance. In recognition of these efforts, the company has received the Committed Badge.

transcosmos will continue to advance its sustainability-related initiatives and aim for higher ratings.

EcoVadis total score trends



2024 2025 2026 (latest) Total score 33 41 48

Based on its belief in addressing social issues through its business, transcosmos promotes sustainability management that balances economic and social value. Recognizing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives as a key management foundation, transcosmos is advancing initiatives globally to address climate change, respect human rights, promote diversity, and strengthen governance. transcosmos will continue its efforts toward creating a sustainable society and enhancing its corporate value.

*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with cutting-edge "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes, focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 187 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of the e-commerce market on a global scale, transcosmos provides comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos is committed to treating the challenges of its clients and society as its own—discussing and addressing their issues from planning to execution—and Make It Real, Together. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.