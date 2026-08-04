transcosmos renews three international information security certifications in South Korea

Strengthening security competitiveness in AI-based service environments

TOKYO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos today announced that it has become the first BPO company in South Korea to renew three international information security certifications. Since obtaining certification for its information security management system (ISO/IEC 27001) in 2008, the company has maintained the certification for 18 consecutive years. In 2023, it also obtained certifications for its IT business continuity management system (ISO/IEC 27031) and privacy information management system (ISO/IEC 27701).

South Korea Information Security

In recent years, as AI contact centers (AICCs) have become the market standard in South Korea, the importance of data security and the protection of large volumes of personal information has increased significantly. Corporate information security management systems are no longer merely defensive measures; they have become an essential competitive strength for ensuring stable service operations and earning customer trust. Against this backdrop, transcosmos has continued to strengthen its information security management system and has become the first company in South Korea's BPO industry to hold all three certifications.

All three certifications renewed this time are international standards designed to ensure the protection and management of corporate information assets and customer data. Through these renewals, transcosmos has further reinforced the foundation that enables it to maintain the security standards and service stability required in AI-based customer service environments. This enables the company to provide a more reliable service operating environment for clients in South Korea and abroad. transcosmos will continue to deliver services as a global AI BPO partner of choice for its clients.

In South Korea, transcosmos supports the planning and execution of AI Transformation (AX) initiatives in the customer service domain by leveraging its proprietary AI technologies. By integrating generative AI and advanced data analytics into business operations, transcosmos promotes innovation in customer engagement. Centered on AICC (AI Contact Centers), transcosmos provides tailored solutions optimized across its business domains, including contact center services as well as IT, marketing, e-commerce, field services, and education (Class Cloud).

*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

■ About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with cutting-edge "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes, focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 188 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of the e-commerce market on a global scale, transcosmos provides comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos is committed to treating the challenges of its clients and society as its own—discussing and addressing their issues from planning to execution—and Make It Real, Together. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.