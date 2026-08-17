transcosmos receives Special Award for Digital Utilization in JiIT's Best Customer Support of The Year 2026

Achieves business transformation by aligning AI- and DX-driven operational efficiency

with organizational values

TOKYO, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos today announced that it has received the Special Award for Digital Utilization at the Best Customer Support of The Year 2026 program, organized by the Japan Institute of Information Technology (JiIT).

Special Award for Digital Utilization at the Best Customer Support of The Year 2026 program

The Customer Support Award program was established to promote higher productivity, effective management, enhanced systems, and stronger customer touchpoints in customer support operations across Japanese industry and government organizations. Regardless of organizational size, the program recognizes companies, organizations, institutions, business sites, and departments that have made outstanding contributions to business performance and the advancement of customer support through creative and innovative initiatives in customer support and services, improving customer satisfaction, and addressing other challenges.

■ Reasons for the award

At the customer support center recognized by the award, supervisors were spending a significant amount of time on routine tasks such as handling escalations and preparing materials, limiting the time available for higher-value activities such as enhancing the customer experience and delivering value-added proposals to clients.

To address this challenge, transcosmos undertook a business transformation initiative based on the concept of "turning everyday operations into data," treating conversations during the escalation process as valuable knowledge assets.

Specifically, transcosmos built a fully automated framework that transcribes conversations during the escalation process using an AI voice recorder, generates materials using generative AI, and creates videos using AI video generation tools. This enabled knowledge that had previously resided with individuals to be shared across the organization more quickly, accelerating and standardizing knowledge transfer. In addition, transcosmos continuously refined prompt design and improvement cycles to enhance the accuracy and effectiveness of knowledge sharing.

As a result, transcosmos significantly reduced the time required to prepare escalation materials as well as average handling time (AHT), enhancing both operational efficiency and service quality. By making effective use of the time created through these enhancements, supervisors were able to focus more on voice of the customer (VoC) initiatives and strengthening relationships with clients. This contributed to higher overall customer satisfaction and service satisfaction, as well as lower employee turnover.

The initiative was highly commended for aligning the organization's Mission, Vision, and Values (MVV) with AI and DX-driven operational efficiency, enabling supervisors to shift away from routine administrative tasks and focus more on enhancing the customer experience and creating value for clients.

Japan Institute of Information Technology press release: https://jiit.or.jp/news_csaward2X026/

Guided by its vision, "to become a bridge between people's happiness and a well-being society with the power of communication," approximately 23,000 communicators in transcosmos's Digital Customer Communications (DCC) sector provide call center and other communication services from 32 locations across Japan. transcosmos will continue its efforts to contribute to people's happiness and a thriving society.

*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

■ About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with cutting-edge "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes, focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 188 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of the e-commerce market on a global scale, transcosmos provides comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos is committed to treating the challenges of its clients and society as its own—discussing and addressing their issues from planning to execution—and Make It Real, Together. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.