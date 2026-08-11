TransLoop Celebrates Five Consecutive Years on the Inc. 5000 List

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TransLoop has been named to Inc. Magazine's annual list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in America for the fifth consecutive year, climbing to #2890 in 2026 after ranking #3103 in 2025.

Since debuting on the Inc. 5000 list in 2022, TransLoop ranked as follows:

TransLoop named an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing privately held company in America for the fifth year in a row, ranking #2890 in 2026.

2022 – #12

2023 – #138

2024 – #991

2025 – #3103

2026 – #2890

TransLoop's five consecutive appearances on this list underscore its sustained growth and disciplined approach to building a business designed for long-term success.

TransLoop's momentum has also been recognized closer to home. Earlier this year, TransLoop was named to Crain's Chicago Business' Fast 50 list, ranking among the fastest-growing companies in the Chicago area with a five-year revenue growth of 971.3%.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 five years in a row is an incredible milestone for our team," said Founder and CEO Nick Reasoner. "What's especially meaningful is improving our ranking this year because it reflects our commitment to doing business the right way, investing in great people, building lasting partnerships with our customers and carriers, and staying true to the values that have defined TransLoop from day one."

Founded in 2019, TransLoop has remained committed to its mission of becoming the most ethical, transparent, reliable and collaborative logistics provider in the industry. As TransLoop grows, that mission continues to guide every strategic decision, customer relationship and carrier partnership.

About TransLoop

TransLoop is a modern freight brokerage focused on creating an industry-leading experience for our customer and carrier partners. TransLoop maintains elite levels of service, transparency, communication and strategic solutions, attributed to industry-tenured teammates, 24/7 expert support and reliable technology. TransLoop is headquartered in Chicago, IL, and its 200+ teammates work from TransLoop offices located in Nashville, TN; Fort Lauderdale, FL; Birmingham, AL; and Denver, CO.

To learn more about TransLoop, please visit https://transloop.io.

SOURCE TransLoop