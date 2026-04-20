TransLoop Ranks #71 on 2026 Transport Topics' Top 100 Freight Brokerage List, climbing 15 spots from 2025

CHICAGO, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TransLoop has been recognized as a Transport Topics' Top 100 Freight Brokerage Firm for the third consecutive year, rising 15 spots to #71 in 2026.

After debuting on the list at #95 in 2024 and climbing to #86 in 2025, this year's significant jump reflects TransLoop's continued growth and momentum, highlighted by the recent move to its new 45,000 sq/ft Chicago headquarters, alongside the expansions of offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL and Birmingham, AL.

TransLoop ranks #71 on the 2026 Transport Topics’ Top 100 Freight Brokerage list, climbing 15 spots from 2025.

Transport Topics' annual list ranks the largest logistics companies in North America based on annual gross revenue, and this continued recognition reinforces TransLoop's sustained growth, operational excellence, and commitment to making the logistics industry more transparent, reliable, and collaborative.

"Earning a spot on the Transport Topics' Top 100 list for the third year in a row is a tremendous honor," said TransLoop CEO and Founder Nicholas Reasoner. "It speaks directly to the hard work of our team and the trust our partners place in us every day. We remain focused on executing at a high level and pushing toward our goal of becoming the top freight brokerage in the US."

TransLoop was founded in 2019 by Nicholas Reasoner, Scott Houdek, Brien Maloney, and Chris Sujka in the Chicago Loop, and now has five office locations across the US.

As the company continues to grow, TransLoop is hiring motivated and experienced individuals to join its team. Please visit https://transloop.io/careers to learn more and apply.

To view the full Top 100 list, visit Transport Topics at https://www.ttnews.com/logistics/freightbrokerage/2026.

About TransLoop

TransLoop is a modern freight brokerage focused on creating an industry-leading experience for our customer and carrier partners. TransLoop maintains elite levels of service, transparency, communication and strategic solutions, attributed to industry-tenured teammates, 24/7 expert support and reliable technology.

SOURCE TransLoop