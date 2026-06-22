TransMedia Group to Amplify the Transformative Story Behind She Sings® and Its Creator Rebecca Magnuson

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebecca Magnuson, the singer–songwriter behind the She Sings® musical and documentary series, has retained TransMedia Group to amplify her powerful message about overcoming adversity, the liberating force of art, especially music, and the possibility of rewriting one's life after surviving painful abuse from those closest to us.

TransMedia Group will be elevating Magnuson's story of empowerment and hope to media across the nation, with special focus on her one–woman production, She Sings®: A Soaring Musical which sold out theaters from Washington, DC to Los Angeles and Off–Broadway in New York City, as well as her recently-completed five–part documentary She Sings®: Surviving the Narcissist that tells her own story of fighting back against years of emotional, physical, and financial mistreatment.

"Over the years, I've met so many people who have overcome trauma much like my own, people who fought tirelessly to not just survive, but thrive," said Rebecca Magnuson. "She Sings® is a mission I've built with those stories in mind, and by retaining TransMedia Group I'll be able to truly have my voice heard by those who need it most. I'm incredibly excited to spread much-needed hope in today's world."

In addition to sharing Magnuson's current work, TransMedia Group will showcase her indomitable spirit and devotion to advocacy, including collaborations with nonprofit organizations nationwide and her founded organization 'She Is Safe' of CHQ County helping women escape from abuse. She has also earned significant recognition for her entrepreneurial achievements, as well as set out to fund, film, and fully produce her documentary series without outside resources. TransMedia Group will build connections with networks in order to secure official streaming avenues for the web-exclusive story, as well as arrange introductions and interview bookings.

"Rebecca's story is truly the epitome of inspiration- she set herself on the path to success, freeing herself from those who wished to steal her voice," stated Adrienne Mazzone, TransMedia Group President. "It is these stories of strength that resonate with millions and are often the push others need to find their own steps forward. We look forward to connecting Rebecca with media who will widen her audience and see the legacy she is creating."

Today, Rebecca continues to build spaces where women can reclaim their stories and is a proud mother.

Contact: Adrienne Mazzone, 561-908-1683, [email protected]

SOURCE TransMedia Group