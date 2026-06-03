TransMedia Group to Spotlight Innovative, Inclusive Community Platform OutLGBTQ.com This Pride

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Norman Extract, creator of the newly-launched 501(c)(3) platform OutLGBTQ.com working to unite LGBTQ+ organizations, individuals, allies, and businesses across South Florida, has officially retained TransMedia Group to convey its message that this is the only complete, interactive national calendar and directory of its kind.

TransMedia Group will be spearheading a campaign to not only raise awareness of the website and app's debut, but to convey to media across the Sunshine State and beyond Extract's mission, including supplying key funding to LGBTQ+ non-profit art and theater groups in the Wilton Manors area following significant state and federal DEI funding cuts.

"This year's Pride Month may be one of the most important in a long time- it's a chance to not only stand beside one another, but create true change across our local community," expressed Norman Extract, a New York-born trailblazer who also leads a Meetup group containing more than 2,800 members.

"By retaining TransMedia Group, my priority is to generate essential support for this new project, providing those here in South Florida a space where they can meet like-minded people and feel comfortable being their authentic selves. Additionally, we will uplift the impact of local leaders who have not stopped fighting for our future and equality, a promise that goes beyond June."

TransMedia Group will also spotlight Extract's global background and decades of leadership, expertise making him uniquely suited to advocate for LGBTQ+ visibility and representation.

OutLGBTQ.com is expected to kickstart a new era of connection, making accessible a powerful database and calendar (the likes of a 'Gay Yellow Pages' directory) for South Florida that will include welcoming tourist spots, hotels, venues, and events all without leaving the website's borders. Available in six languages, the website will provide all proceeds received to LGBTQ+ organizations within its expanding network.

"In today's divisive climate, finding places where you can feel truly comfortable has become a luxury," said Adrienne Mazzone, TransMedia Group's President. "Norman's work is tackling this head-on, and we will share his story and commitment to equality far and wide."

OutLGBTQ.com will soon be growing beyond Wilton Manors, with dedicated databases for Miami, Palm Beach, New York City, and many more on the horizon.

Contact: Adrienne Mazzone 561-908-1683 [email protected]

SOURCE TransMedia Group