Transworld Business Advisors' Managing Director Peter Berg Named Florida Business Broker of the Year by Business Brokers of Florida

Berg is the Top Dollar Producer having sold the highest dollar volume of businesses in Florida in 2025.

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transworld Business Advisors (Transworld), the largest business brokerage firm in the world, announced that Peter Berg, a shareholder and managing director, was named the No. 1 Top Dollar Producer for 2025 for all business intermediaries in the state of Florida. The annual award, presented by the Business Brokers of Florida (BBF), evaluates the dollar volume of all business brokers throughout the state in determining the honor. This is the ninth time Berg has won the prestigious honor.

"Peter excels at guiding sellers, buyers, and their advisors to successful outcomes, even in the most complex transactions," said Andy Cagnetta, Founder of Transworld Business Advisors of Florida. "His persistence and ability to solve problems creatively is exceptional, and we are proud of his accomplishments."

"I am grateful for the trust business owners place in me when selling their companies. Many businesses come with unique challenges, and a transaction is never certain until the deal closes, and sometimes not even then, said Berg. "It is rewarding to help owners convert years of hard work into equity, whether that means retirement or the freedom to pursue new opportunities. I'm fortunate to have the support of a great company and teammates, and I look forward to helping more business owners achieve their goals."

Berg is a Certified Business Intermediary (CBI), an M&A Master Intermediary (M&AMI) and a Certified M&A Professional (CM&AP) as recognized by the industry associations IBBA and the M&A Source. He joined Transworld in 2000 and is celebrating his 26th year with the company. He is also a shareholder and sits on the Transworld board of directors. He specializes in selling businesses with profits between $2 mil and $30 mil.

For more information, please contact Peter Berg at [email protected] or 954-907-3007. For more information about Transworld, please visit: www.tworld.com or www.transworldma.com.

About Transworld Business Advisors

Transworld Business Advisors® (TBA) is among the United Franchise Group™ (UFG) family of affiliated brands. With over 40 years of business brokerage experience, Transworld Business Advisors is in the business of helping buyers and sellers connect, conducting franchise consultations, and supporting franchise development. The company represents acquisition-minded corporations or individuals interested in owning their own company or franchise. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, Transworld Business Advisors are business sale specialists that represent numerous listings across multiple industries. For more information about Transworld visit www.tworld.com and for information on owning a Transworld franchise, visit www.tworldfranchise.com.

SOURCE Transworld Business Advisors